Rwanda: Electric Buses Set to Expand in Kigali Under New Govt Tender

The Government has invited bids from qualified electric bus manufacturers, leasing companies, fleet operators and integrated e-mobility solution providers to supply electric buses for public transport in Kigali under a full-service, bundled leasing model.

The tender notice for the leasing and provision of electric buses under the bus contracting model was issued on January 6, 2026, with bids to be submitted electronically by January 24.

Management of Ecofleet Solutions Ltd, the government-owned company mandated to modernise public transport in Kigali, said at least 17 electric buses are currently operating in the city.

"The tender aims to secure as many electric buses as possible, as the number currently operating on the routes remains small," Ecofleet officials told The New Times on Thursday.

The initiative seeks to secure high-quality electric buses with predictable operating costs and high availability, allowing Ecofleet to focus on route planning, service delivery and driver management while ensuring reliable public transport services.

In an interview with The New Times in December 2025, the State Minister in charge of Infrastructure, Jean de Dieu Uwihanganye, said all public transport buses in Rwanda are expected to be electric by the end of 2026.

Role of Ecofleet Solutions

Ecofleet Solutions Ltd was established to transform and modernise public transport service delivery in the City of Kigali. The company plays a strategic role in managing the city's bus fleet, including planning fleet renewals to maintain a modern and efficient system while advancing green mobility solutions in line with Rwanda's climate goals.

Technology underpins Ecofleet's operations through intelligent transport systems, GPS tracking, digital performance dashboards and automated inspections that enhance transparency and responsiveness.

The company also oversees shared transport infrastructure such as depots, terminals and bus stops, and manages a unified digital fare collection system that promotes cashless payments, standardised fares and accountability.

How the leasing model works

Under the new bus contracting model, the Government has signed performance-based contracts with private operators to deliver public transport services using buses owned or managed by Ecofleet Solutions.

The model is built on service-level agreements, with operators paid based on service delivery outcomes rather than passenger numbers. Ecofleet initially deployed 190 buses, with an additional 110 hired later.

The same model will apply to electric bus providers.

Under the bundled leasing arrangement, selected lessors will supply electric buses together with all non-driver operational services. These include charging infrastructure and services, preventive and corrective maintenance, spare parts and consumables, comprehensive insurance, as well as overnight parking and security.

Drivers will be provided separately under the Government's transport ecosystem.

Predictable schedules

Under the new system, buses will operate on fixed and predictable timetables. Previously, operators often waited for buses to fill before departing to maximise revenue.

"With the new model, buses will no longer wait until they are full, as Ecofleet compensates operators based on service delivery," Uwihanganye said.

He added that buses are selected through competitive tenders based on clear criteria, including age, condition, performance capacity and suitability for major repairs--key performance indicators that guide fleet deployment.

Participation in the tender is open to all eligible firms that meet the set requirements.