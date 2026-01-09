Rwandan Youth Coaches to Join Atlético De Madrid Coaching Programme

Rwandan youth football coaches are set to benefit from world-class training after Spanish LaLiga giants Atlético de Madrid, in partnership with the Rwanda Development Board (RDB) through the Visit Rwanda initiative, launched an Expression of Interest (EOI) on Wednesday for a specialised coaching programme.

The initiative, implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Sports (MINISPORTS) and the Rwanda Football Federation (FERWAFA), is aimed at strengthening grassroots football by equipping local coaches with modern technical, tactical and pedagogical skills aligned with international best practices.

Under the "Training for Coaches Programme," selected participants will receive structured technical support and season-long mentorship based on the renowned methodology of Academia Atlético de Madrid, one of Europe's most respected football development institutions.

The programme is designed to build a strong foundation for youth football in Rwanda by developing highly qualified coaches, enhancing player development pathways, and contributing to the long-term competitiveness of Rwandan football at both regional and international levels.

All Rwandan coaches actively involved in youth football--including those working in academies, schools, clubs and community-based programmes--are eligible to apply.

Successful candidates will benefit from intensive technical and methodological training rooted in Atlético de Madrid's coaching philosophy, continuous mentorship over the course of a full football season, and exposure to international coaching standards.

In addition, selected coaches will periodically travel to Madrid for hands-on training sessions at the Academia Atlético de Madrid and will receive official certification or recognition upon completion of the programme.