Tunisian Athletes Abdi, Jaouadi, Masghouni, Tissaoui and Tlili Named Top Athletes of 2025

Tunis, Jan 8 — Ali Abdi, Ahmed Jaouadi, Wafa Masghouni, Amenallah Tissaoui and Raoua Tlili have been named Tunisia's top athletes of 2025 in the annual poll conducted by Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) news agency.

The results were announced on Thursday at the headquarters of the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) during a roundtable meeting on "Investing in Sports Infrastructure for Higher competitiveness", organised by TAP.

International footballer Ali Abdi was awarded best male footballer of the year with 466 points, narrowly ahead of Hannibal Mejbri, who finished second with 458 points. Montassar Talbi secured third place with 341 points.

In the overall best male athlete category, swimmer Ahmed Jaouadi claimed first place with 492 points, followed by taekwondo athlete Khalil Jendoubi with 435 points and fencer Farès Ferjani with 328 points.

Taekwondo prodigy Wafa Masghouni was voted best female athlete, amassing 454 points, ahead of pétanque player Mouna Béji (350 points) and rower Khadija Krimi (330 points).

In the male Paralympic athlete category, Amenallah Tissaoui emerged victorious with 342 points. Walid Ktila placed second with 271 points, while Yassine Gharbi came third with 213 points.

Raoua Tlili was once again crowned best female Paralympic athlete, receiving 445 points, followed by Maroua Brahmi in second place (313 points) and Raja Jebabli in third (246 points).

The poll was conducted with the participation of 90 sports journalists, 15 Ligue 1 club coaches and 24 technical directors from various national sports federations.

List of 2025 award winners

Best male footballer:

Ali Abdi - 466 points

Hannibal Mejbri - 458 points

Montassar Talbi - 341 points

Best male athlete:

Ahmed Jaouadi (swimming) - 492 points

Khalil Jendoubi (taekwondo) - 435 points

Farès Ferjani (fencing) - 328 points

Best female athlete:

Wafa Masghouni (taekwondo) - 454 points

Mouna Béji (pétanque) - 350 points

Khadija Krimi (rowing) - 330 points

Best male Paralympic athlete:

Amenallah Tissaoui - 342 points

Walid Ktila - 271 points

Yassine Gharbi - 213 points

Best female Paralympic athlete:

Raoua Tlili - 445 points

Maroua Brahmi - 313 points

Raja Jebabli - 246 points