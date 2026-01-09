Tunisia: PM At Council of Ministers Urges Swift Solutions to Issues Hindering Project Progress

8 January 2026
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, Jan. 8 — Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri stressed the need to find immediate solutions to all issues that may hinder the progress of public projects and private investment initiatives.

She made the remarks while chairing the Council of Ministers on Thursday at the Government Palace in Kasbah, on behalf of President Kais Saied.

During the meeting, which was dedicated to discussing a number of draft laws and decrees of social, economic, and investment nature, Zaafrani urged officials at the central, regional, and local levels to intensify their efforts across all sectors to handle files as quickly as possible.

It also urged them to respond to citizens' requests within the specified deadlines, ensuring that any refusal is accompanied by a detailed justification, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of developing legislation and accelerating the adoption of modern legal texts that meet current challenges and the aspirations of Tunisians, especially youth.

She emphasised the need to advance the "legislative revolution", moving away from traditional or partial solutions, noting that Tunisia today requires new laws and officials who implement them with dedication, integrity, and patriotism.

She added that the legislative revolution can only be achieved through a revolution in thinking and culture, ensuring proper management of public facilities and the quality of services provided to citizens.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.