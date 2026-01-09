Tunisia: PM At Council of Ministers Urges Swift Solutions to Issues Hindering Project Progress

Tunis, Jan. 8 — Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri stressed the need to find immediate solutions to all issues that may hinder the progress of public projects and private investment initiatives.

She made the remarks while chairing the Council of Ministers on Thursday at the Government Palace in Kasbah, on behalf of President Kais Saied.

During the meeting, which was dedicated to discussing a number of draft laws and decrees of social, economic, and investment nature, Zaafrani urged officials at the central, regional, and local levels to intensify their efforts across all sectors to handle files as quickly as possible.

It also urged them to respond to citizens' requests within the specified deadlines, ensuring that any refusal is accompanied by a detailed justification, according to a statement from the Prime Ministry.

The Prime Minister highlighted the importance of developing legislation and accelerating the adoption of modern legal texts that meet current challenges and the aspirations of Tunisians, especially youth.

She emphasised the need to advance the "legislative revolution", moving away from traditional or partial solutions, noting that Tunisia today requires new laws and officials who implement them with dedication, integrity, and patriotism.

She added that the legislative revolution can only be achieved through a revolution in thinking and culture, ensuring proper management of public facilities and the quality of services provided to citizens.