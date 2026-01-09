Kenya: Police Bullets Reclaim FKF Women's Premier League Lead After Walkover

- Kenya Police Bullets are back at the top of the FKF Women's Premier League standings following a walkover after their scheduled opponents, KISPED Queens, failed to honour their fixture.

The walkover, awarded on Wednesday, propelled the Bullets to the summit with 22 points after 10 matches, opening up a narrow one-point gap over Vihiga Queens, who sit second on 21 points.

The development further tightens what is shaping up to be a closely contested title race in the women's top flight.

Before the midweek's fixtures, the Bullets were locked in a tense battle at the top, with Vihiga Queens and Ulinzi Starlets applying pressure.

The three points gained through the walkover have now given the law enforcers a slight cushion, though the margin remains slim and leaves little room for error as the season progresses.

Vihiga Queens remain firmly in the title conversation, while Ulinzi Starlets and Trinity Starlets, both on 20 points, continue to lurk closely behind in third and fourth, respectively.

Kayole Starlets, who have shown steady improvement, round off the top five with 16 points after 10 games.

For Kenya Police Bullets, the focus now shifts to maintaining consistency at the top of the table, with every fixture likely to be decisive given the tight point differences among the leading teams. The Bullets will be keen to convert their position into momentum on the pitch as the league heads into a crucial phase.

With the title race finely balanced and several teams still in contention, the FKF Women's Premier League promises an exciting second half of the season, where discipline, depth and consistency could make the difference between champions and challengers.