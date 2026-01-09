Kenya: Noc-K Pledges Broader Athlete Support As Kenya Begins Road to LA 2028

Nairobi — The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Kenyan athletes across all disciplines as preparations for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games gather momentum.

Speaking during the awarding of Olympic Solidarity Scholarships, NOC-K President Shadrack Maluki congratulated the beneficiaries, describing the scholarships as a critical step in shaping Kenya's pathway to LA 2028.

Maluki noted that the scholarships go beyond recognition, serving as a lifeline that enables athletes to train consistently and meet the demanding requirements of elite sport.

Through the IOC Solidarity Programme, the scholarships provide financial and logistical support to individual athletes, ensuring their training, preparation and competition needs are adequately catered for.

"These scholarships mean everything to the athletes," Maluki said, emphasizing that they form part of a structured pathway programme designed to guide athletes from development to Olympic qualification.

The NOC-K president also extended an open invitation to athletes who were not selected in the current scholarship intake, urging them to engage the committee through their respective federations. He stressed that NOC-K's mandate is not limited to a few athletes or disciplines but to support all Kenyan sportsmen and women with genuine Olympic potential.

"Our core business as the National Olympic Committee is to ensure that all athletes are fully supported in their journey towards Olympic qualification. Our doors remain open to boxers, athletes, judokas, karatekas and competitors from every sport who believe they can qualify for the Olympics," Maluki stated.

In a bold outlook for the next Olympic cycle, Maluki revealed that Kenya is targeting wider representation at the LA 2028 Games, with plans to increase the number of sporting disciplines beyond those that featured at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

He assured Kenyans that NOC-K is working closely with federations to expand opportunities, strengthen athlete pathways and ensure that the country fields a larger, more diverse team on the Olympic stage.

As Kenya begins its long road to Los Angeles, the message from NOC-K leadership is clear: talent will be supported, opportunity will be widened, and no athlete with Olympic ambition will be left behind.