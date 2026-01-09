African Union, China Agree to Explore Full Potential for Practical Cooperation

Addis Ababa — The African Union and China have agreed to explore the full potential for practical cooperation between China and the African Union, with a view to delivering tangible benefits to the peoples of Africa and China.

In a joint press release they issued at the conclusion of the African Union-China Strategic Dialogue held today, both sides also reaffirmed their commitment to promote the effective implementation of all signed cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding.

Recalled that earlier in the day, Prime Minister Abiy also received Minister Wang Yi at the National Palace, where discussions were held on bilateral relations and regional matters of mutual interest.

The visit underscores the growing strategic partnership between Ethiopia and China under the newly elevated all-weather cooperation framework.

The high-level dialogue was led by Chairperson of the African Union Commission, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of China, Wang Yi.

The meeting served as a cornerstone for deepening the enduring partnership between the two entities, coinciding with the launch of the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges, the release stated.

Noting that China and the African Union, both sides agreed that members of the Global South share broad consensus on major international and regional issues; and underscored the importance of jointly safeguarding the legitimate rights and interests of the Global South.

They reaffirmed their commitment to supporting each other to safeguard their respective core interests and major concerns. In this regard, they emphasized the need to further strengthen coordination and cooperation in order to inject positive momentum into global and regional peace, stability, and development.

The discussion also centered on harmonizing China's 15th Five-Year Plan with the African Union's Agenda 2063 Second Ten-Year Implementation Plan.

Mahmoud and Wang explored practical avenues for cooperation, including economic integration, security and peace and global governance.

Regarding economic Integration they discussed about leveraging zero-tariff treatments and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) to spur growth.

As the 2026 China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges commences, the two sides vowed to translate diplomatic agreements into practical outcomes.

By exploring the full potential of their bilateral memoranda, the African Union and China aim to deliver transformative benefits to their citizens, ensuring that the fruits of this strategic alliance are felt across the continent and beyond.