Sudan: Government of Hope Cabinet Commends Wali of Khartoum State and His Government

The Government of Hope Council of Ministers has commended Ahmed Osman Hamza, Wali of Khartoum State, and members of his government in recognition of their sustained efforts to prepare an appropriate environment for the return of government institutions and citizens to Khartoum State.

The commendation was conveyed by Minister of Federal Governance and Rural Development, Mohamed Kortikaila Salih, who said the Cabinet's decision reflects its appreciation of the progress achieved under challenging circumstances.

The Council of Ministers further directed that the commendation be extended to all workers in Khartoum State and to everyone who contributed to these efforts, underscoring that the gesture is intended to motivate continued dedication and strengthened performance during the next phase.