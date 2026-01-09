Sudan: Energy Minister Continues Inspection of Power Stations in Khartoum for Second Day

- Energy Minister, Engineer Mua'tasim Ibrahim Ahmed, continued his field inspection of electricity facilities in Khartoum State for the second day on Thursday.

The Minister inspected the Bahri Thermal Power Station (the Martyr Dr. Mahmoud Sharif Thermal Station), where he was briefed on the ongoing rehabilitation work to restore the station, which suffered significant damage due to the war.

He also visited the headquarters of the Sudan Electricity Holding Company Limited and the Sudan Electricity Transmission Company in Khartoum Bahri to follow up on maintenance work for the administrative offices.

The Minister commended the efforts of the sector's workers and described the reconstruction of the electricity sector as a vital national endeavour.