Sudan: Wali of Khartoum State Affirms State Support for National Institutions' Efforts to Develop Solar Energy Systems With Chinese Expertise

8 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- The Wali of Khartoum State affirmed the state's support for initiatives led by national institutions to develop solar energy systems by establishing partnerships with the Chinese side to indigenize the manufacturing of solar energy components.

This came during his meeting on Thursday with the Sudanese "Ya Wahab" Group and its Chinese partner, in the presence of the Director-General and Acting Minister of Culture, Information, and Tourism, Al-Tayib Saad Al-Din.

The Wali listened to a report from the partners regarding the establishment of a factory in Al-Managil city to produce lithium batteries as a main component for solar power units and their use in city and street lighting, as well as operating drinking water pumps and irrigation pumps.

The Wali of Khartoum State welcomed the efforts of the Ya Wahab Group, headed by Sheikh Abdel-Moneim Abu Dureira, in introducing high-specification solar energy systems with significant capabilities that could contribute to meeting the state's needs for operating service facilities. The Wali also praised the Ya Wahab Group's donation and its undertaking to provide complete lighting for Al-Sixty Street in Khartoum.

