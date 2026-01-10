Sudan: Al-Burhan Orders Immediate Release of 400 Female Detainees, Including Mothers With Children

9 January 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, said, "Today, I visited the women's prison in Omdurman and instructed the relevant authorities to immediately release 400 female detainees, including mothers held with their children, and to cancel all fines related to public rights."

He added, "I also directed a legal reclassification and review of the status of detainees accused of collaborating with militias, in order to expedite judicial procedures and guarantee their rights. In addition, I issued a directive for a comprehensive review of legal procedures and the justice system, to mitigate the impact of the conflict on them and ensure the fair application of the law while taking into account the exceptional circumstances our country is experiencing."

