Sudan: TSC President Visits Omdurman Women's Prison

- President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC) and Commander-in-Chief of the Sudanese Armed Forces, Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, on Friday conducted a field visit to the Women's Prison in Omdurman, where he reviewed the conditions of female inmates and the level of services provided to them.

During the visit, the TSC President instructed the prison administration to compile a comprehensive inventory of convicted inmates and detainees awaiting trial in cases involving public rights, and to examine their legal status. He further directed the state to assume responsibility for paying outstanding financial fines imposed on convicted inmates, as a prelude to their immediate release--particularly mothers with children.

The TSC President commended the efforts of the General Directorate of Prisons and Reform in improving the prison environment, safeguarding human dignity, and upholding principles related to human rights.