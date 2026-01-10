The President of the National Unity Platform (NUP) and the party's presidential flag bearer, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu, has assured residents of Mukono District that his leadership will tackle persistent problems facing fishing communities, health services, and education if elected president on Thursday, January 15, 2026.

Kyagulanyi made the pledge while campaigning in Mukono, where he toured Nantabulirirwa village before addressing a massive rally at the Kisoga playground in Mukono South.

He specifically promised residents of Katosi and Kisoga that his government would rescue them from what he described as continued harassment by security officers on Lake Victoria, while also improving access to quality health care and education.

The tour was marked by a heavy deployment of security personnel as Kyagulanyi moved between campaign venues.

Supporters lined up along the Wantoni-Katosi road and the Kisoga branch, parading vehicles and chanting as they prepared to welcome the opposition leader.

Kyagulanyi first addressed residents in Nantabulirirwa before proceeding to Kisoga. However, as large crowds spilled onto the road to receive him, police attempted to block the procession, leading to chaos in some areas.

Teargas was fired, forcing many people to scatter, although others continued following the campaign convoy.

Despite the disruption, Kyagulanyi was later received by a very large crowd at the Kisoga playground, which quickly filled to capacity.

The rally opened with remarks from Robert Maseruka, the NUP parliamentary candidate for Mukono South, who highlighted key challenges in the area, including poor health services and what he described as a deteriorating education system.

Addressing the crowd, Kyagulanyi dismissed claims that he was unwilling to campaign alongside Maseruka, saying such allegations were baseless and had already been resolved.

He told supporters that he was fully aware of Mukono's problems but stressed that change would only come if voters turned up in large numbers on polling day.

"Vote for me, and I will solve these challenges," Kyagulanyi told the gathering, urging residents to trust him with the country's leadership.

He also appealed to his supporters to remain calm and disciplined, even in the face of provocation by security forces, emphasizing that political change must be achieved through lawful and peaceful means.

"We must not be provoked. Let us keep peace," Kyagulanyi said.

Kyagulanyi's Mukono campaign forms part of his final push for votes as Uganda heads into the presidential elections next week.