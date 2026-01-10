Uganda: Museveni Steps Up Gomba Campaign, Deploys Kalumba-Led Team to Reclaim NRM Support

President Museveni has stepped up his campaign in Gomba District by deploying a strong mobilisation team in the final days to the elections, as the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) moves to reclaim dominance in an area that has recently leaned towards the opposition.

Museveni, the NRM national chairman, is being represented on the ground by Jayne Kalumba, who has been tasked with leading door-to-door and community mobilisation across the district.

Through Kalumba, Museveni cautioned voters against being misled by what he described as opportunists seeking power for selfish interests, urging residents to remain loyal to the NRM.

He reiterated that Uganda's stability and development have been achieved under his leadership and called on voters to safeguard those gains by backing the ruling party in the forthcoming polls.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

With only days remaining before Ugandans head to the polls on January 15, 2026, NRM has reinforced its mobilisation machinery in Gomba, focusing primarily on consolidating votes for Museveni.

The President last personally campaigned in the district on December 23, 2025, when he addressed a rally at Nsambwe playground.

It was during that visit that Kalumba pledged to intensify mobilisation efforts after observing what she described as declining support for Museveni in parts of the district.

Following her recent disqualification from the Gomba West parliamentary race, she has since dedicated her efforts to campaigning for the President.

Addressing residents of Kifampa, Kisozi and surrounding areas, Kalumba told voters that Museveni remains the most suitable leader to continue steering Uganda forward, noting his close ties to the district.

"Gomba is very fortunate. We are competing in an election where President Museveni is not only our national leader but also a resident here. He lives among us in Kisozi. How can we choose someone else who does not even have a home in Gomba?" Kalumba said.

She recalled that Museveni was deeply disappointed by the 2021 election results in Gomba, where the opposition outperformed NRM, warning that a similar outcome could recur if voters are not vigilant.

"In the last elections, Gomba embarrassed President Museveni despite the love he has shown us. He constructed good roads, built schools and provided funds to support development here, yet people rejected him and voted for leaders who have no clear vision for our country," she said.

Kalumba explained that she was entrusted with leading the final mobilisation drive after Museveni and Gen. Salim Saleh assessed the effectiveness of previous campaign strategies.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"When Mzee was in Nsambwe on December 23, many of you saw how money was distributed to welcome him, but people disappeared immediately after receiving it. Some took the money for personal use, yet later deceived the President that he was loved in Gomba," she said.

She added that the President and Gen. Saleh resolved to assign her the task because of her perceived connection with the local population.

"They told me, 'Jayne, you are popular among the people and you understand them well. Go back in these remaining days and tell the people the truth. Tell them to stop being lied to by NUP,"' Kalumba said.

She also appealed for dialogue, calling on residents with grievances against Museveni, including youths affiliated to the National Unity Platform (NUP), to engage peacefully.

"Anyone who has been hurt or feels anger towards the President, please come calmly and we talk. Even NUP youth, come and we understand what went wrong. By the 15th, we should all have clarity as we go to vote peacefully for President Museveni," she said.

Kalumba later distributed Museveni's campaign posters, NRM T-shirts and other materials, urging residents to visibly demonstrate their support ahead of polling day.

"Put up these posters everywhere and wear these T-shirts. Let Gomba turn yellow, and on the 15th, we give President Museveni our votes to safeguard peace and stability," she said.

Gomba District has in recent years emerged as a key political battleground between NRM and NUP. In the 2021 general election, the opposition made significant gains in the district, but the ruling party is now seeking to reverse that trend in the forthcoming polls.