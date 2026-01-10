Uganda: Zte Uganda Brings the Blade A36 - Affordable Innovation for Every Ugandan

ZTE, a global leader in telecommunications and mobile technology, continues to strengthen its footprint in Uganda with the introduction of the ZTE Blade A36, a feature-packed smartphone designed to meet the needs of Ugandan consumers seeking quality, durability, and affordability in one device.

"ZTE has been in Uganda for over a decade, and our mission has always been to empower Ugandans through accessible technology," said Jason Zhang, Country Director of ZTE Smartphones Uganda. "The Blade A36 embodies our vision of delivering world-class smartphones at prices that make sense for our market. We are not just selling devices; we are building long-term relationships with Ugandan consumers who deserve premium experiences."

The company has invested significantly in its retail infrastructure and after-sales support network, ensuring that customers across the country have access to genuine ZTE products and professional technical assistance. This strategic approach has helped ZTE establish a loyal customer base and solidify its reputation as a dependable technology partner in the Ugandan market.

The Blade A36 represents ZTE's commitment to bringing cutting-edge technology to emerging markets without compromising on performance or user experience. As smartphone adoption continues to surge across Uganda, ZTE positions itself as a trusted brand that understands the unique requirements of African consumers--from reliable battery life to robust build quality and seamless connectivity.

ZTE Blade A36: Specifications

The ZTE Blade A36 comes loaded with impressive specifications that punch well above its price point, making it an ideal choice for students, professionals, and everyday users who demand reliable performance.

Powerful Processor

1.6GHz Unisoc T7200 Octa-core processor running Android 14, upgradeable to Android 15

Stunning Display

6.75" 90Hz IPS LCD display for smooth visuals and immersive viewing

All-Day Battery

5000mAh built-in battery with 10W charging and 54+ hours endurance

Storage & Memory

64GB internal storage (eMMC 5.1) with 2GB RAM expandable by 4GB for smooth multitasking

Camera System

13MP 1080p AF HD camera for crisp photos and video recording

Connectivity

4.5G internet speed, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 802.11, and USB Type-C 2.0

The device also carries prestigious EU certification labels, including an Energy Class A rating, a Class B Repairability score, and Class D Free Fall protection rated for 80 falls--demonstrating ZTE's commitment to sustainability and durability.

Nationwide Availability and Customer Commitment

ZTE has established a comprehensive retail and service network across Uganda, ensuring that customers can easily purchase authentic products and receive professional support whenever needed.

"We are proud to announce that the ZTE Blade A36 and all ZTE products are now available in all ZTE-branded shops countrywide. Whether you're in Kampala, Jinja, Mbarara, or Gulu, quality ZTE devices are within your reach," says Robert Mugisha, Head of Marketing, ZTE Uganda.

The widespread availability reflects ZTE's strategic investment in Uganda's retail infrastructure. The company has partnered with authorized dealers and established branded outlets in major towns and cities, making it convenient for customers to experience ZTE products firsthand before making a purchase.

"ZTE operates a well-equipped service center dedicated to providing excellent after-sales services for all our products on the market. Our customers can rest assured that their investment is protected with genuine spare parts and certified technicians ready to assist," added Wellen Amanya, Head of Operations, ZTE Uganda.

This robust after-sales infrastructure sets ZTE apart from competitors who often leave customers struggling to find support after purchase. The service center handles everything from software updates to hardware repairs, ensuring devices maintain optimal performance throughout their lifespan.

"We have witnessed remarkable growth in purchases and activations of ZTE devices countrywide. Ugandans are recognizing the value that ZTE brings--quality devices backed by reliable service at competitive prices," says Namusisi Joyce, Retail Manager, ZTE Uganda.

ZTE invites all Ugandans to experience the difference that quality technology makes. Visit any ZTE-branded shop countrywide to explore the Blade A36 and the complete range of ZTE smartphones, accessories, and connected devices.

ZTE Corporation is a global leader in telecommunications and information technology. Founded in 1985, ZTE provides innovative technologies and integrated solutions to consumers, carriers, enterprises, and public sector customers in over 160 countries worldwide.