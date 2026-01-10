Uganda: Munyagwa Returns to Jinja City, Urges Voters to Back Opposition for Political Change

The Common Man's Party presidential candidate, Mubarak Munyagwa, has stepped up his campaign in Jinja City, making his second appearance in the area as he rallied voters to support opposition candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

Munyagwa, who last campaigned in Jinja City on December 4, 2025, returned on Tuesday, moving through key locations including Ambercourt Market, Kamuli Road, Mafubira and Namulesa trading centres, where he addressed supporters and party mobilisers.

Addressing crowds at various stops, Munyagwa called on voters to overwhelmingly back opposition candidates at all levels, arguing that this would deny the ruling National Resistance Movement and its flag bearer, President Museveni, the constitutionally required 50 per cent plus one vote needed to win the presidency outright.

"If voters across the country overwhelmingly choose opposition candidates, the incumbent will fail to secure the 50 per cent plus one vote required under the law, and that will force a re-run," Munyagwa told supporters.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He began his Jinja City engagements at Ambercourt Market at about 5:00 pm, accompanied by the party's Secretary General, Moses Bigirwa, and the CMP Jinja North parliamentary flag bearer, Fred Ssegawa.

Munyagwa urged residents to use their votes to bring an end to what he described as more than four decades of NRM rule.

"President Museveni came to power when I was only five years old. Today I am growing old, even balding, yet the same man is still president. That is something we can no longer accept," he said, drawing applause from the crowd.

He dismissed claims that having multiple opposition candidates benefits the incumbent, saying such arguments were misleading.

"Some people say the opposition is divided and that this helps President Museveni. That is a wrong analogy. If everyone votes for the opposition, we shall deny him the 50 per cent plus one vote required by law," Munyagwa said.

The CMP candidate also appealed to voters advocating for the release of opposition figure Dr Kizza Besigye, urging them to vote for political change as a path to securing his freedom.

"President Museveni has kept Dr Kizza Besigye in prison for over a year on trumped-up charges. When you vote for change, he will regain his freedom," Munyagwa said.

Turning to local politics, Munyagwa urged voters in Jinja North to support CMP parliamentary candidate Fred Ssegawa, whom he described as youthful and capable.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I introduce to you our candidate Fred Ssegawa. If you vote for him, he will be the youngest Member of Parliament in the next Parliament. His brain is sharp, and he is ready to serve you. Please vote for him," Munyagwa said.

The Jinja City campaign forms part of the CMP's broader nationwide mobilisation as political parties intensify efforts to woo voters ahead of the general elections.