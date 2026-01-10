Uganda: Boys Outperform Girls in 2025 a-Level Cambridge Results

Ugandan educationists have renewed calls for continuous review of the national education curriculum to enhance learners' global competitiveness following the release of the 2025 A-Level Cambridge examination results.

The call was made on Friday by Mohammed Kakiika, Head Teacher of Vienna College Namugongo, during the official release of the school's Cambridge examination results, an event that attracted hundreds of students and parents.

Kakiika urged government, through the Ministry of Education and Sports, to ensure the education curriculum remains practical, relevant and aligned with international standards.

"We need an education system that equips learners with practical skills and global competencies. Continuous curriculum review is key if Uganda is to remain competitive internationally," Kakiika said.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

According to the 2025 Cambridge results, Ugandan candidates performed strongly while competing with students from 167 countries worldwide.

Boys marginally outperformed girls overall, although performance across both genders was described as excellent.

Educationists said the results reflect improved teaching approaches, better learning environments and students' growing adaptability to international academic standards.

Kakiika noted that many candidates had transitioned from the local Ugandan curriculum to the Cambridge system and still registered impressive results.

"These results show that students who previously studied under the local curriculum can successfully adapt and excel in the Cambridge system," he said.

The best-performing subjects nationally included Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics, Economics and Information Technology, highlighting growing strength in science and technology-related disciplines among Ugandan learners.

Uganda continues to record increased uptake of the Cambridge curriculum, with several schools offering the international programme.

These include Vienna College Namugongo, Kabojja International School, Aga Khan High School, International School of Uganda, Kampala International School, Galaxy International School, Rainbow International School, Acons International School, Heritage International School and Taibah International School, among others.

Kakiika attributed the strong performance to committed teachers, improved facilities and students' discipline, noting that exposure to international curricula better prepares learners for global opportunities in higher education and employment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Education Women By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As celebrations continued at Vienna College Namugongo, education stakeholders expressed optimism that sustained investment in curriculum reform and international benchmarking would further raise Uganda's education standards.