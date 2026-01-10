Uganda: Nakalema Urges Youth to Embrace Peace and Unity Ahead of Elections

The State House Investors Protection Unit, Colonel Edith Nakalema, has called upon young people to promote peace, unity, and stability as Uganda approaches the forthcoming general elections, saying the country's youthful population holds the greatest responsibility for safeguarding a peaceful future.

Addressing youths at a gathering in the South Rwenzori Diocese, Nakalema urged young people to identify with one another beyond political, religious, and social differences and instead work together to create a stable environment that supports development.

In an energetic address marked by songs of hope, unity, and peace, Nakalema invited the congregation to join her, drawing comparisons from some attendees to a church leader preaching reconciliation, hope, and moral renewal.

She emphasized the urgency of maintaining peace during the election period, particularly among youths who form the majority of the population, noting that peace must begin at the household level and spread across communities.

"As we approach election day, and given that Uganda is predominantly youthful, there is a need to embrace peace in this season. Peace must start from your homes and move forward to other people," Nakalema said.

She encouraged youths to live by strong moral values, stressing the importance of fearing God as a foundation for discipline and progress.

"Fear the Lord and you will dine with kings," she told the gathering.

Nakalema also pointed to government initiatives aimed at empowering young people, saying the President's focus on youths is evident through the establishment of skilling hubs across the country.

"All the mind of the President is about the youths, and this is exhibited through the skilling hubs meant to equip you with practical skills for a better future," she said.

Addressing social divisions, Nakalema observed that what separates Ugandans today extends beyond physical hostility to politics, religion, and personal interests, but expressed optimism that such divisions can be overcome.

"What divides us today goes beyond physical hostility, politics, and religion, but there is hope. South Rwenzori Diocese is renewing hope today," she said.

She called upon religious youths to take the lead in promoting peace and fostering harmonious relationships regardless of beliefs or affiliations.

"I call upon the religious youths to uphold peace and create it with other people. Peace, unity, and stability begin with you," Nakalema said.

Her message was warmly received by the youths in attendance, with observers noting that such engagements are critical in promoting calm, responsibility, and peaceful participation as the country enters a sensitive political season.