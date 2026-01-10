Uganda: Ssenyonyi Protests Polling Stations Inside Police Barracks in Nakawa West

The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Joel Ssenyonyi, has petitioned the Electoral Commission (EC) over the location of several polling stations inside the Naguru-Ntinda Police Barracks, saying the arrangement contravenes electoral laws and threatens the conduct of free and fair elections in Nakawa West Constituency.

In a letter dated January 9, 2026, Ssenyonyi raised concern that at least 18 polling stations listed under different names in Naguru II Parish are physically located within the fenced police barracks.

The stations, all bearing variations of the name Shell Grounds, are collectively indicated to host 12,455 registered voters.

"It is doubtable that this police barracks has that number of registered voters, comprised of mostly police officers and their spouses," Ssenyonyi wrote.

He accused security authorities of restricting political competition during the campaign period, alleging that only candidates from the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) were allowed access to the barracks to campaign, while opposition candidates were blocked and threatened with arrest.

"Throughout the campaign, only candidates belonging to the NRM political party were granted access through the gate of the fenced barracks to go and campaign. Candidates of the opposition were denied access," Ssenyonyi stated.

The opposition leader questioned how polling agents and civilian voters would gain access to the restricted premises on polling day, arguing that the controlled nature of the barracks compromises transparency, equal participation, and effective monitoring of the vote.

Ssenyonyi cited a 2010 court ruling in Lukwago versus Electoral Commission, which held that polling stations located within barracks violate electoral laws.

He also referenced Section 57(3) of the Parliamentary Elections Act, which requires that voting areas for security personnel be located outside barracks and prohibits the creation of special polling stations exclusively for the army or other security forces.

"It is therefore not proper for UPDF or Police barracks to host any polling stations because of the restricted and controlled nature of these barracks," he wrote.

Ssenyonyi urged the Electoral Commission to relocate the affected polling stations outside the Naguru-Ntinda Police Barracks before polling day, warning that failure to do so would amount to a breach of the law.