Sudan: RSF Claims Drone Shot Down Over South Darfur Capital As Fighting Continues in South Kordofan

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said they downed a SAF drone over Nyala on Thursday, as clashes continue in South Kordofan and humanitarian conditions deteriorate in Kadugli and Delling. Thousands of Sudanese refugees in Uganda have registered for a voluntary return programme amid mounting difficulties.

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said on Thursday evening they shot down an Akinci drone over Nyala, the capital of South Darfur.

In posts on its Telegram channel and affiliated platforms, the RSF published videos and photos of what it said were remains of the drone. The Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and their spokesperson's office have not commented on the matter.

In a statement yesterday seen by Radio Dabanga, the RSF's spokesperson claimed the drone was intercepted by the group's air defences while attempting to target civilians. He accused the SAF and affiliated Islamist factions of carrying out repeated attacks and committing serious violations against civilians, including the bombing of hospitals and public markets in North Darfur. Radio Dabanga could not independently verify these claims.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Fighting in South Kordofan

Clashes are continuing between the SAF on one side and the RSF and the Sudan People's Liberation Movement (SPLM-N) led by Abdelaziz El Hilu on the other in the northern areas of Kadugli, the capital of South Kordofan. Observers are concerned about civilians' safety should battles spread into residential neighbourhoods.

The RSF said it cut the road linking Kadugli and Delling following what it described as fierce fighting with the SAF. In a video statement, an RSF fighter said the RSF/SPLM-N alliance had seized several SAF-controlled positions and were now deployed along the main road between the two towns, effectively isolating them. The SAF have not responded to these claims.

Humanitarian and living conditions in Kadugli have deteriorated as fighting continues, causing sharp price rises and severe shortages of basic goods, local sources told Radio Dabanga.

The price of a malwa [3.145 kg] of sorghum reportedly rose from about 3,000 Sudanese pounds (SDG) to SDG 10,000;

a kilogramme of sugar increased from SDG 12,000 to 50,000;

a pound of cooking oil rose from SDG 8,000 to 30,000;

laundry soap increased from SDG 3,000 to 10,000 per bar;

and a kilogramme of meat from SDG 16,000 to 40,000.

Sources warned the situation could lead to an imminent humanitarian catastrophe without urgent intervention, adding that some families may be forced to eat tree leaves due to shortages of food and aid.

Delling

Mohieddin Younis, vice-president of the Humanitarian Emergency Response Room in Delling, said health and living conditions in the town have deteriorated sharply due to ongoing shelling, displacement, and the collapse of basic services.

In a statement to Radio Dabanga, Younis said artillery fire and drone attacks had forced many residents to flee to other areas inside and outside Sudan, where they face harsh conditions in displacement camps. He added that most hospitals in Delling are no longer functioning because of shelling and the departure of medical staff, alongside a severe shortage of medicines and supplies.

Younis said the emergency room is working with local initiatives to provide basic healthcare "despite extremely complex conditions." He also said soaring food prices have left most families unable to meet daily needs or leave the town due to a lack of funds.

He called on international and local humanitarian organisations to intervene immediately to address the deteriorating situation in Delling and prevent a wider humanitarian catastrophe.

Uganda returnees

Reem Abdeljaleel, spokesperson for the Higher Committee for the Voluntary Repatriation of Sudanese Refugees, said about 5,000 refugees have registered on the committee's electronic platform to return to Sudan. The number of registrants is expected to rise following the announcement of the first return flight, she told Radio Dabanga, adding that technical and administrative procedures with the relevant authorities have largely been completed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Arms and Armies By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Funding for the initial flights has been secured, though the cost of transporting refugees from Kampala to Sudan remains high due to the lack of alternatives to air travel, "despite discounts obtained from some airlines." She added the committee continues to seek ways to reduce costs and relies mainly on support from philanthropists and public and private institutions.

Returns will be organised according to clear prioritisation criteria, with refugees living in camps, particularly those in Kiryandongo camp, given priority "due to their vulnerability."

Radio Dabanga has previously covered the targeting of Sudanese refugees in Kiryandongo and the deterioration of humanitarian conditions in the camp.