Sudan: News - UN Warns of Rising Civilian Risks As Ethiopia Aid Cuts Deepen and Violence Escalates in Sudan

Addis Abeba — The United Nations has warned that civilians are facing growing risks across multiple crisis zones, with funding shortages pushing Ethiopia's refugee response to the brink, while renewed violence in Sudan and continued attacks in Ukraine exacerbate global humanitarian concerns.

In a briefing on 5 January 2026, the UN echoed a joint warning issued on 19 December by Ethiopia's Refugees and Returnees Service (RRS), the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), and the World Food Programme (WFP). The agencies cautioned that without urgent international support, life-saving services for more than 1.1 million refugees--including food, water, and healthcare--could collapse within weeks.

Ethiopia, the second-largest refugee-hosting country in Africa, has seen a surge in arrivals due to conflict in Sudan and South Sudan, as well as drought in Somalia. Refugees have faced prolonged ration cuts since May 2023, with WFP recently reducing food assistance from 60 percent to 40 percent because of funding gaps.

"Our resources are stretched to the limit, and the pressure on host communities is becoming unbearable," said Teyiba Hassen, Director General of RRS, stressing that Ethiopia's commitment to refugee protection "cannot be borne by the Government alone." She urged immediate international support to prevent a humanitarian catastrophe.

UNHCR's Ethiopia Representative, Aissatou M. Ndiaye, described the situation as "unprecedented and deeply alarming," noting that decisions made now will determine whether Ethiopia's refugee response collapses or evolves into a model for long-term solutions.

Access and security challenges in Gambella

The warning comes amid heightened tensions in Gambella, where recent clashes have cut off humanitarian access to several refugee camps, leaving thousands without food and water. Refugee camps in Itang district--including Nguenyyiel, Tierkidi, and Kule--remain largely inaccessible after fighting disrupted operations in Itang town, where key water sources and generators are located, a regional official told Addis Standard.

Fighting near Abol, the main entry and exit point to Gambella city, forced road closures for several days, halting aid deliveries. No clashes were reported near Jewi refugee camp, where some assistance has resumed. However, a refugee in Jewi, speaking anonymously, said nearby clashes killed one refugee and left residents without food, medical care, or protection at the height of the violence.

Displaced members of the host community have taken shelter in schools, including Gambella City Senior Secondary School, after homes were burned and property looted. The regional government distributed 400 quintals of grain to displaced host communities, while humanitarian organizations continue assisting refugees.

UNHCR confirmed that security around Gambella's camps remains "fluid," with access constrained by insecurity, road closures, fuel shortages, and supply disruptions. The agency reported one refugee death and five injuries, including two in Tierkidi camp on 24 December, emphasizing that restoring food, water, healthcare, and protection services remains a priority once security allows.

Worsening civilian harm in Sudan and Ukraine

Beyond Ethiopia, the UN reported rising civilian harm in Sudan, particularly in the Darfur and Kordofan regions. UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said drone strikes on 3 January in North Darfur caused civilian casualties in the villages of Al-Zurq and Ghurair, hitting a market and a medical clinic.

In West Darfur, a drone strike near Kulbus killed one civilian and displaced more than 600 people. Violence also intensified in South Kordofan, where multiple drone attacks between 1 and 3 January in Dilling reportedly caused civilian deaths and injuries.

The UN also highlighted continued risks in Ukraine, where a strike on a residential building in Kharkiv on 2 January killed six people, including a mother and child, and injured dozens. According to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), many residents were left homeless amid freezing conditions, with parts of the city losing electricity, water, and gas. Additional attacks causing civilian casualties and damage were reported in Chernihiv, Donetsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv, while authorities evacuated more than 3,000 children and their families from frontline areas in Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.