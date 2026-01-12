Rwanda: Nyungwe Park's Rwf1.2bn Revenue Fund to Finance Six Community Projects

The steady rise in visitor numbers at Nyungwe National Park over the past two decades has significantly boosted Rwanda's tourism revenue-sharing scheme, unlocking funds for community projects around the park, according to park management.

Protais Niyigaba, the park manager, said the growth follows a surge in tourism, with visits increasing from 2,386 in 2005 to 29,667 in 2024, as reflected in the Rwanda Statistical Yearbook 2025.

Nyungwe's profile has also been elevated by its inscription on UNESCO's World Heritage List, making it Rwanda's first site to receive the designation.

"One of the major positive outcomes has been the growth of tourism revenue-sharing funds that support selected community projects in the five districts where Nyungwe is located," Niyigaba said.

"For instance, the fund has grown from less than Rwf50 million in 2008 to more than Rwf1.2 billion in the 2024-2025 fiscal year."

Why visitor numbers have surged

Niyigaba attributed the rise in visits to national efforts to prioritise tourism, with an emphasis on a "high-value, low-volume" model.

"Initiatives such as Visit Rwanda go beyond branding. They are part of a comprehensive strategy to market Rwanda as a diverse, all-round tourism destination," he said.

Nyungwe was gazetted as Rwanda's third national park in 2005, triggering major investments in conservation, tourism infrastructure and community benefit schemes.

Another turning point was the Public-Private Partnership between the Government of Rwanda, through the Rwanda Development Board (RDB), and African Parks Network, which led to the creation of the Nyungwe Management Company.

During this period, several tourism products were developed or upgraded, including the Canopy Walkway, Uwinka and Gisakura coffee shops, Uwinka and Gisovu guest houses, the Cyinzobe three-day trail, the Gisakura ropes course, one of East Africa's longest ziplines and the 110-kilometre Nyungwe Traverse trail along the Congo-Nile Divide.

Projects to be funded in 2026

At least six community projects surrounding the park will be funded this year under the revenue-sharing programme.

The projects, selected jointly by RDB, park management, local government and community representatives, include two in Karongi District and one each in Rusizi, Nyamasheke, Nyaruguru and Nyamagabe.

Funding allocations are as follows: Nyamasheke (Rwf375 million), Rusizi (Rwf228 million), Nyamagabe (Rwf268 million), Nyaruguru (Rwf268 million) and Karongi (Rwf107 million).

The process to select projects for the 2025/26 fiscal year began in December 2025.

In Rusizi District, Vice Mayor for Economic Development Alfred Habimana said revenue-sharing funds have supported agricultural and livestock cooperatives, while 32 households previously living in substandard housing received new homes last year.

"This year, the funds will also be used to upgrade Rasano Health Centre to full service level, reducing the need for residents to travel up to 40 kilometres for medical care," he said.

In Karongi District, Vice Mayor Julienne Ntakirutimana said Rwf107 million will be used to provide 100 pigs to residents of Mutuntu Sector and to construct three classrooms in Twumba Sector, where students previously walked up to four kilometres to school.

Conservation-linked development

Park managers said only projects that address challenges affecting the park such as poaching, wildfires and human-wildlife conflict are eligible for funding.

"Projects must also foster a sense of pride among communities living near the park and encourage active participation in conservation," they said.

Since the programme was launched in 2005, more than Rwf4.5 billion has been shared with communities around Nyungwe alone.

Nationwide, over Rwf5 billion will be allocated this year to communities neighbouring all of Rwanda's national parks, bringing total revenue sharing over the past 20 years to Rwf18 billion.

The share allocated to communities rose from 5 per cent of tourism revenues at the programme's inception to 10 per cent in 2017.

Revenue outlook

Nyungwe is projected to generate $3.4 million in tourism revenue following the rollout of new attractions, including a 1,900-metre zipline and a 280-metre Gisakura ropes course.

The park aims to reach $5 million in annual tourism revenue by 2030, with the zipline alone expected to attract about 9,000 visitors.

A recent report on the State of the Wildlife Economy in Rwanda estimates Nyungwe National Park's overall economic value at $4.8 billion.