Nairobi — The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) will on Monday begin interviews to recruit fifteen judges to the Court of Appeal in a major hiring drive aimed at easing an acute staffing crisis in the country's second-highest court.

The interviews, which start at 9am, will see thirty-five shortlisted candidates compete for the fifteen positions as the Judiciary moves to strengthen a court that sits as a collegiate bench of an uneven number of judges, starting from three.

The JSC will stream the session live on its YouTube and Facebook platforms in line with the commission's transparency policy.

The Court of Appeal has a statutory capacity of seventy judges following amendments under the Statute Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Act, 2023. However, it is currently operating with only twenty-seven judges.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The shortfall has placed enormous pressure on the court, contributing to delays and growing case backlogs across its stations in Nairobi, Mombasa, Kisumu, Nyeri, Nakuru and Eldoret.

The shortlist draws from some of Kenya's most senior legal talent, including serving judges of the High Court, the Environment and Land Court and the Employment and Labour Relations Court, alongside senior advocates, law school dons and heads of independent tribunals and commissions.

Among the candidates are current High Court judges, principal judges of superior courts, judges from specialised courts, a university professor of law, and senior figures who have served or are serving in constitutional commissions and tribunals.

They include former elections commission chair and current Independent Policing Oversight Authority Chairperson Ahmed Issack Hassan who made an unsuccessful attempt in 2022.

Top legal talent

Candidates from the academia include University of Nairobi law professor Prof. Migai Akech, Dr Lucy Wanja Julius and Dr Joseph Arimba Kaberia.

Candidates currently serving as judges include Justices Maronga Angima, Oscar Angote, Robert Kipkoech Limo, Lucy Ngima Mbugua, Edward Muthoga Muriithi, William Musya, Francis Gikonyo, Chacha Mwita, Nduma Nderi, Linnet Mumo, Onesmus Makau, Rachel Chepkoech Ngetich and Lucy Mwihaki Njuguna.

Others are Justices Elijah Obaga Ogoti, Dalmas Omondi Ohungo, Stephen Radido Okiyo, Samson Odhiambo Okongo, Hedwig Ong'udi, Byram Ongaya, Dr Kiplangat Sergon and Munyao Sila.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Also in the race are Brown Murungi Kairaria, a former Industrial Property Tribunal chairperson; advocate Katwa Kigen; Paul Lilan, the Capital Markets Tribunal chairperson; Waweru Guandaru Mathenge, Director of Legal at Equity Bank; Jacqueline Mbithe Mwinzi Muindi, the Deputy Solicitor General; Kimwele Muneeni Muneeni, a lecturer and former magistrate; Benard Muteti Mung'ata, an advocate; and Daniel Ochieng Ogola, Chairperson of the Competition Tribunal.

The Court of Appeal is a critical pillar of Kenya's justice system, hearing appeals from the High Court and courts of equal status and shaping binding jurisprudence on constitutional, commercial and public law disputes.

Upon conclusion of the interviews, the JSC will forward the names of the successful candidates to the President for formal appointment in line with the Constitution.