Kenya: Crash On Nairobi's Red Hill Causes Traffic Delays

12 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — A non-fatal road crash on Nairobi's Red Hill Road caused significant traffic disruption Monday morning after a Powwater tanker overturned on the stretch connecting Limuru Road and Gigiri to Waiyaki Way.

The tanker lay on its side across part of the Waiyaki Way-Red Hill Link Road, partially blocking traffic. While no injuries or fatalities were reported, motorists experienced delays of up to 30 minutes.

Drivers heading toward Gigiri or Limuru Road via Red Hill are advised to anticipate slow traffic. Traffic police have yet to provide an update on the recovery of the overturned vehicle.

