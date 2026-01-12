President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has signed a proclamation granting her the authority to approve the leave of absence of the speaker of the National Assembly.

The proclamation was signed on 13 November last year, but was gazetted on 19 December.

Historically, speakers exercised discretion over their own leave, guided by the responsibilities of the office and the interests of the institution.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Under the proclamation, the president can approve the leave of the speaker, prime minister, deputy prime minister, advisers to the president, regional governors and the chairperson of the National Council.

Others include the deputy speaker and deputy chairperson of the National Council.

This is approved on the recommendation of the speaker and the chairperson of the National Council.

"The minister responsible for urban and rural development must approve leave in respect of members of regional councils.

Ministers must approve the leave of the respective deputy ministers and special advisers of the respective ministers," the proclamation reads.

According to the proclamation, the prime minister must approve the leave of the chairperson of the Public Service Commission, the attorney general, the auditor general, the director of the National Planning Commission, and the director general of the Namibia Central Intelligence Service.

The proclamation also establishes a comprehensive framework for leave, detailing classifications such as paid and unpaid annual leave, sick leave, special sick leave, study leave, compassionate leave, maternity leave, and special leave.

It also provides guidance on record-keeping, the filing of leave applications for audit purposes, and the calculation of leave gratuities upon the termination of service.

Each designated public office-bearer is entitled to 25 days of annual leave per cycle, while sick leave provisions allow for 120 days of full pay and an additional 120 days at half pay over a three-year cycle.

Special provisions cover study leave, compassionate leave for family emergencies, and maternity leave, including the ability to convert certain maternity leave periods into sick leave under medical conditions.

Presidential spokesperson Jonas Mbambo yesterday said he could not comment on the matter as he was still on leave.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"We will only be able to attend to that on Monday when I am back in the office," he said.