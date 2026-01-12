Kenya: Why Raila's Bodyguard Landed Plum Job in Mombasa County

opinion

Maurice Ogeta, the late Raila Odinga's longtime and trusted bodyguard, who was recently appointed Advisor on Security Affairs in the Mombasa County Government, indeed deserved the post.

The appointment was effected after the Mombasa County Public Service Board created new advisory positions in line with the law, as part of a broader restructuring aimed at strengthening governance and service delivery.

Governor Abdulswamad Nassir said Ogeta's decades-long experience in security management -- at local, regional and international levels -- made him well suited for the role.

"Ogeta brings extensive experience built over many years in the security sector. This expertise will be critical as we work to enhance public safety and strengthen governance in the county," the governor said.

In the same changes, Nassir also appointed Ken Ambani as Advisor on Creative Arts, tasking him with spearheading efforts to revive and grow Mombasa's creative industry, particularly to benefit local artists and young people.

"These appointments reflect our commitment to leveraging specialised expertise for public safety and for the growth of Mombasa's creative sector," Nassir added.

Ogeta's appointment comes months after the death of his longtime boss, Raila Odinga, who passed away on October 15, 2025, while in India. Ogeta had served as Raila's chief bodyguard for many years, becoming one of the most recognisable figures in Kenya's political security landscape.

With a career spanning more than 25 years, Ogeta was a constant presence at Raila's side during political rallies, international engagements and private functions. He was among the close associates with Raila in India shortly before his death and was seen maintaining his characteristic vigilance in a widely shared video of the former Prime Minister's morning walk.

Following Raila's passing, Ogeta was visibly emotional during the repatriation of his remains to Kenya and in the days that followed -- moments that underscored the close professional bond forged over decades of service.