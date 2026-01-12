Uganda: Buganda Minister Warns Against Complacency in Fight Against HIV/Aids

The Buganda Kingdom Minister in charge of Social Development, Health and Education, Cotilda Nakate Kikomeko, has cautioned the people of Buganda against complacency in the fight against HIV/AIDS, urging them to consistently embrace proven prevention measures to curb the spread of the virus.

The minister made the call while addressing residents during a major health camp organised by the Buganda Kingdom at St. Kizito Kyengeza Health Centre in Busujju County. The outreach was part of activities marking 25 years of service by the health centre to the community, with thanksgiving prayers scheduled to be led by Bishop Rt. Rev. Anthony Zziwa.

"People should not relax simply because prevention tools are available. HIV/AIDS is still real, and the responsibility to protect ourselves lies with each one of us," Minister Kikomeko noted.

Beyond health matters, the minister also encouraged parents and guardians to guide their children toward science-related subjects, emphasising that scientific knowledge is critical for Uganda's future development.

"If we want a strong and progressive nation, we must support our children--especially girls--to take up science subjects and contribute meaningfully to national development," she added.

The health camp attracted a wide range of participants, including medical personnel from Buganda Kingdom health facilities and government hospitals. Services offered included screening, counselling, treatment and health education.

David Muwonge, a coordinator in the Buganda Kingdom Ministry of Health, revealed that non-communicable diseases remain a major health burden in Busujju County.

"Conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure and prostate cancer are increasingly affecting our people. We strongly encourage regular medical check-ups, physical exercise and healthy lifestyles," Muwonge said.

The parish priest of St. Kizito Kyengeza, Rev. Fr. Lazarus Kigundu, said the parish has consistently prioritised health initiatives aimed at promoting preventive care and community well-being.

"As a parish, we encourage our faithful to take health matters seriously because good health is the foundation of a productive and dignified life," Fr. Kigundu noted.

Meanwhile, Kasujju, one of the organisers of the celebrations, together with the chairperson of the organising committee, Mark Jjingo Kaberenge, commended the Buganda Kingdom for its continued investment in health services.

"The Kingdom has demonstrated real commitment to the well-being of its people, and this health camp is clear evidence of that dedication," Kaberenge said.

Adding a scientific perspective, Joan Nabawanuka from the Makerere University-Johns Hopkins University Research Collaboration (MU-JHU Care Ltd) disclosed that Mityana District was among the areas selected for trials of an HIV prevention injection.

"The injection was tested among different groups and proved highly effective. It is administered twice a year and offers promising protection against HIV infection," Nabawanuka explained.

She noted that such innovations, combined with community awareness and responsible behaviour, could significantly reduce new HIV infections if widely adopted.

The health camp underscored the Buganda Kingdom's broader commitment to preventive healthcare, education and community empowerment, as leaders called on residents to take personal responsibility for their health while supporting initiatives that safeguard future generations.