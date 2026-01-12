Uganda: Munyagwa, Bigirwa Rally Kamuli Voters to Back Opposition

The Common Man's Party (CMP) presidential flag bearer, Mubarak Munyagwa, has intensified his campaign in Kamuli Municipality, urging voters to rally behind the opposition in a bid to deny the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) a decisive majority in the forthcoming elections.

Addressing residents at a campaign rally in Kamuli Municipality, Munyagwa called on voters to turn up in large numbers and cast their ballots early on polling day.

He appealed to supporters across political divides to vote strategically, saying a strong opposition showing would prevent the NRM from securing the constitutionally required 51 per cent threshold to be declared winner of the presidential race.

"I am urging the people of Kamuli to wake up early on Thursday and vote for leaders they trust, so that together we can stop the NRM from crossing the 51 per cent mark," Munyagwa told supporters.

Munyagwa further encouraged voters to elect credible Members of Parliament who can effectively represent their interests and speak out on issues affecting the district, including service delivery, livelihoods and accountability.

CMP Secretary General Moses Bigirwa, who is also contesting for the Kamuli Municipality Member of Parliament seat, echoed Munyagwa's message, pledging people-centred leadership and practical economic empowerment if elected.

Bigirwa said that, unlike the culture of excessive spending on leaders' vehicles, he would prioritise community development, particularly at the grassroots level.

"Part of the money allocated to buy me a car will be returned to the people of Kamuli and invested in village SACCOs, so that our communities can access affordable credit and improve their incomes," Bigirwa said.

The campaigns come amid heightened political activity in Kamuli, with opposition parties intensifying mobilisation efforts to consolidate support ahead of polling day. Both Munyagwa and Bigirwa emphasised that their campaigns are focused on peaceful participation, high voter turnout, and strengthening opposition representation at both parliamentary and national levels.