Uganda: 118 Polling Stations Ready As EC Delivers Materials to Moroto District

A total of 118 polling stations are set to operate in Moroto District after the Electoral Commission (EC) delivered all polling materials to the area, signalling final preparations ahead of Uganda's January 15, 2026 general elections.

The handover of the materials, witnessed by political leaders, security officials and other stakeholders, marked a critical milestone in ensuring readiness for polling day.

Authorities said focus has now shifted to guaranteeing a smooth, transparent and peaceful electoral process.

Moroto Resident District Commissioner Benon Kwekiriza confirmed receipt of the materials and assured residents of adequate security throughout the election period.

"We have received the ballot boxes in good condition, and the Electoral Commission offices are now out of bounds until voting day," Kwekiriza said. "We shall deploy security personnel to ensure a peaceful election across the district."

According to the Electoral Commission, the polling materials will be dispatched to all 118 polling stations on election day.

Moroto Election Administrator Esther Ajwang Immaculate said distribution would begin very early to avoid delays.

"The distribution of polling materials will start at 4:00 a.m. so that by 6:00 a.m. all polling stations are fully set," Ajwang said. "Voting will officially begin at 7:00 a.m."

As preparations intensify, local leaders have urged the Electoral Commission to uphold fairness and transparency throughout the voting exercise.

John Nangiro, the LC5 Chairperson of Nakapiripirit District, cautioned against misconduct by polling officials.

"The EC needs to caution polling officials to avoid impartiality," Nangiro said. "Stakeholders must also closely monitor the process to ensure that ballot stuffing does not take place."

Religious leaders also raised concerns over possible election malpractices. Fr. Paul Ngole from the Moroto Catholic Diocese warned against last-minute campaigns and voter bribery.

"Some politicians continue campaigning past the deadline, and there are reports that others use the night before elections to bribe voters," Fr. Ngole said.

The Electoral Commission began nationwide distribution of polling materials on Thursday as part of final preparations for the January 15 polls.

With eight presidential candidates contesting for the country's top seat, leaders and residents in Moroto say they are keenly watching the process, hopeful that the elections will reflect the true will of the people.