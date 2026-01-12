South Africa: Progress Made in Containing Overstrand Fires

Firefighters remain on high alert for any signs of smoke or flames in the Overstrand area following fires in Pearly Beach and Standford in the Western Cape.

In an update on Sunday morning, Overstrand Municipal Manager Dean O'Neill, said that good progress has been made along the border of Groeneweide and Panorama.

"On Day 8, the Pearly Beach Fire Crew made good progress overnight along the border of Groeneweide and Panorama. The left flank's active fire line has been contained, and mop-up operations will now continue," he said in a statement.

The municipality added that the right flank is expected to burn out against the old burn scar from the recent De Kelders fire.

"The fuel load remains high in dense alien vegetation, which is conducive to flare-ups under strong wind conditions. Firefighters and landowners will remain on high alert for any signs of smoke or flames."

On the seaside of Pearly Beach, the fire crew will closely monitor and continue with mop-up operations.

"There are no active fire lines at this stage, and there is no threat to houses," he said.

However, day five of the Stanford fire remains challenging, with renewed efforts focusing on the inaccessible old vegetation (aliens and fynbos) where active fire lines are still persisting.

O'Neill added that all roads are open, including the R43 Stanford, Gansbaai, and Pearly Beach, which were affected by the Pearly Beach and Stanford fires.

"However, roads may close at short notice if conditions change," he said.

In the update given on Saturday night, the municipality said that it had received numerous donations, particularly essential goods to support the firefighters who risk their lives every day to bring these fires under control.

It thanked businesses, organisations, and individuals who stepped in to assist.

It added that in the Stanford fire, firefighting crews successfully contained the fire line from the Die Kop informal settlement to the R43, preventing the fire from crossing the road.

"The fire threatened Eskom power lines; however, crews successfully extinguished the immediate threat. The fire was then guided into an old burn scar near Es La Vida Farm, where it was allowed to burn itself out," it said at the time.

In an alert on Saturday morning, the municipality said "evacuations are currently underway for Eluxolweni," with the Eluxolweni Community Hall open for evacuees due to the Pearly Beach fire.

At the time, the municipality said residents in Panorama, Groeneweide, and Standskloof should remain on high alert and that evacuation may become necessary if conditions worsen.