Sudan: Prime Minister Visits Nile River State, Praises Economic Boom

Ad-Damer, 11 January 2026 (SUNA) - Prime Minister, Dr. Kamil Idris, praised the economic boom currently taking place in Nile River State across investment, economic, and other sectors, while announcing his support for the "Made in Nile River" Forum scheduled to be held at the end of this month in the state.

During his visit to the state on Saturday evening en route to Khartoum, Dr. Idris was welcomed by the Wali of Nile River State, Dr. Mohamed Abdel-Majid Al-Badawi Abu Gurun, and members of the state's security committee. He commended the state's measures to attract investment and simplify procedures, expressing appreciation for the efforts of the Nile River State government and its security committee in various areas, particularly for maintaining stability in the state.

Dr. Idris also lauded the state government's initiatives in sustaining the education sector, providing shelter for displaced persons (IDPs) from conflict-affected states, and supporting national military efforts. He praised the continuation of development and service projects funded through the state's own resources despite the challenging national circumstances, affirming that Sudan is progressing positively in all sectors and, Allah willing, will soon enjoy complete stability and security thanks to Allah Almighty and then the efforts of the Armed Forces, their supporting units, and the Government of Hope.

For his part, Wali of Nile River State, welcomed the Prime Minister's visit and provided additional briefings on the state's overall performance and plans aimed at ensuring that citizens benefit from available services, ultimately contributing to the state's progress and development.