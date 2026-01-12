Namibia: Slain Onelago Headman Sam Nepando Laid to Rest

Onelago headman Sam Nepando was laid to rest on Saturday at Onamutene village in the Oshikoto region.

Nepando was shot and killed last week while presiding over a land dispute hearing at Iikokola village in the Onayena constituency.

Speaking at the funeral, Omukwanilwa Fillemon Shuumbwa of the Ondonga Traditional Authority described Nepando as a brave and committed leader who served his community with dedication until his last day.

"He was a rare and fearless leader who worked hard to strengthen the Ondonga kingdom," Shuumbwa said.

In his honour, Shuumbwa announced the creation of the Ondonga Children's Fund, aimed at helping vulnerable children in the community.

He donated N$20 000 to start the fund and called on each traditional authority in the Ondonga kingdom to contribute N$200 every year.

Oshikoto governor Sacky Kathindi said Nepando will be remembered for his humility, courage and commitment to peace.

"Nepando was not just a leader by position. He showed leadership through his actions and character. He believed in dialogue, fairness and service to the people," Kathindi said.

He added that Nepando dedicated his life to resolving conflicts and keeping peace in his community.

Nepando is survived by his wife, five children and his siblings.

- Nampa