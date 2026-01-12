Nairobi — Online sensation iShowSpeed continues to captivate Kenyan fans on his "Speed Does Africa" tour, with a visit to Kenyatta Market, Nairobi's largest market, showcasing the country's vibrant culture and craftsmanship.

Guided through the bustling market, iShowSpeed picked out a locally made, Kenyan-themed shirt.

While the price tag read Sh3,000 and he was encouraged to bargain, Speed surprised the shopkeeper by handing over Sh20,000 instead, leaving both the vendor and fans thrilled.

Less than an hour into a Nairobi livestream, one fan even slipped past heavy security just to get iShowSpeed's autograph on his face, generating viral social media reactions.

Ugandan content creator is joining Speed for youth creativity, digital collaboration, and cultural exchange.

Fans are buzzing about a possible race between iShowSpeed and Africa's fastest man, Ferdinand Omanyala, which could become one of Kenya's most-watched livestreams ever.

Tourism CS Rebecca Miano confirmed the visit, inviting Kenyans to suggest must-visit spots across the country.

The Kenyatta Market moment reflects iShowSpeed's generosity, engagement with local culture, and ability to connect with fans, further solidifying his popularity across Kenya.

The visit has so far been a blend of entertainment, cultural exploration, and youth empowerment, with fans eagerly anticipating what's next on the tour.