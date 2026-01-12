South Africa: Ramaphosa Vows Decisive Action in 2026 to Revive Ailing Municipalities or Face Voters' Wrath

Fixing local government is the ANC's strategy to stop voter decline

As the country moves towards the local government elections scheduled to take place between 2 November 2026 and 31 January 2027, the ANC has placed municipalities at the centre of its political strategy.

Criss-crossing North West this week, ANC leaders saw first-hand the daily struggles facing residents of the platinum province, home to illegal mining, where water does not always flow, the electricity supply is intermittent, unemployment is skyrocketing and communities feel unsafe.

These problems are not unique to North West, but are common across the country - and where basic services fail, voters increasingly respond by turning away from the ANC and/or the polls.

Against this backdrop, the ANC's January 8 Statement delivered at the weekend set the tone for what President Cyril Ramaphosa called a year of "decisive action". At the heart of his address was fixing local government.

Last year, the Auditor General's 2023/24 report painted a bleak picture of local government, with only 41 out of 257 municipalities achieving a clean audit - about 16% of all municipalities.

Between 2019 and 2024, the former governing party's voter support dropped by 17 percentage points nationally to 40%, leading to the formation of the Government of National Unity...