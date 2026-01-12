South Africa: President's NDPP Curveball Exposes Risky Power and Fuels Appointment Transparency Reforms

11 January 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Stephen Grootes

In essence, Ramaphosa's surprise appointment of Andy Mothibi as head of the National Prosecuting Authority took us back to the State Capture era when then president Jacob Zuma simply appointed who he wanted to run the NPA. This precedent can now be followed by whoever succeeds him.

How President Cyril Ramaphosa eventually appointed Andy Mothibi as the new National Director of Public Prosecutions, and the recent revelations about corruption at the top of the SAPS, show that reform of the leadership selection process is needed. The door might be opening for Ramaphosa to change the way these appointments are made, and so to force more transparency into the system.

Last week, in a surprise announcement, Ramaphosa revealed he had appointed Mothibi as the new head of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), to take over at the end of January.

The main reason for the surprise was that Mothibi was not among those interviewed in public by the panel set up expressly for this purpose.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Ramaphosa says the panel found that none of the candidates was suitable. Given that several candidates, including Hermione Cronje, had years of prosecutorial experience and had held senior positions in the past, this is incredibly surprising.

The real problem was probably with the panel in the first place. It simply did not have the right people to make a recommendation. It had no prosecutors and there was no justification for including some lawyer bodies while excluding others.

Its decision to include Menzi Simelane...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.