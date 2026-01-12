South Africa: 'I Stared the Fire in Its Eyes' - - Residents Recall Ordeals As Fight Against Kouga Blazes Continues

11 January 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Kyran Blaauw

Residents in Kouga faced terrifying fire ordeals, with rapid evacuations and heartbreaking losses. Community support shone as brave neighbours helped one another escape, showcasing resilience amid destruction.

Within a few hours, a calm afternoon along the Kromme River turned into a fight for survival as fast-moving flames tore through parts of the Kouga municipality, leaving residents with seconds to decide what to save and how to escape.

For one woman living on a smallholding near Long Ridge Road, close to the picturesque river, there was no time for planning, only instinct as the fire closed in.

"You feel completely overwhelmed. I can't even put into words how I felt," the woman said as she described her ordeal of narrowly escaping the fires that affected the area. "The adrenaline pumps through your body so intensely that you can't think about anything else. I couldn't even speak. I was in absolute shock."

Fire spreads as conditions deteriorate

The fires, driven by the dry conditions and changing wind directions, spread from the Oyster Bay side on Thursday, she said. Homes along the Kromme River and elsewhere in the Kouga region were threatened, and residents were forced to flee.

The Kouga municipality issued several evacuation directives on Thursday, especially for communities along the R330, as raging and uncontrollable blazes spread through parts of the region.

The woman, who did not want...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.