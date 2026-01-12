Africa: Rwanda's Bruce Melodie Links Up With Diamond Platnumz & Joel Brown to Drop Pan-African Anthem 'Pom Pom'

Rwanda's musical powerhouse, Bruce Melodie, has linked up with Tanzanian Bongo star Diamond Platnumz & Nigerian Afrobeats sensation Joel Brown to drop "POM POM". Released via 1:55 AM Entertainment, this dynamic collaboration delivers a fusion of Afro-pop, Bongo Flava & Afrobeats, creating a vibrant pan-African anthem that promises to energize audiences across the continent and beyond.

Produced by Ghanaian hitmaker C-Tea Beat, "POM POM" is a celebration of Africa's musical diversity. The track fuses the distinct styles of three African superstars into a pan-African anthem, blending Afro-pop melodies, Bongo Flava rhythms and Afrobeat undertones. Featuring trilingual lyrics in Kinyarwanda, Swahili and English, "POM POM" captures themes of connection, unity and celebration, creating an unforgettable sound that resonates across the continent and global playlists.

Bruce Melodie shares with fans, "This collaboration celebrates Africa in all its colors -- three voices, three countries, one anthem. 'POM POM' is more than a song; it's a movement, a reminder that music connects us no matter where we come from."

The official music video, directed by Rwanda's Fayzo Pro (Kigali scenes) and Uganda's Sasha Vybz (Dar es Salaam scenes), captures the cultural richness of both cities, juxtaposing Rwandan heritage motifs with Tanzanian urban landscapes. The visual storytelling elevates the track's message of unity and shared joy, providing an immersive and vibrant pan-African experience.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Marking their first-ever collaboration Bruce Melodie, Diamond Platnumz and Joel Brown chemistry emerged organically from mutual respect and admiration among the artists. Bruce Melodie and Diamond Platnumz, both long standing icons in East Africa, expressed interest in working with Nigeria's rising Afrobeats star Joel Brown, while producer C-Tea Beat ensured the creative vision seamlessly bridged their unique styles creating a rich, energetic and immersive listening experience.

With "POM POM," Bruce Melodie, Diamond Platnumz, and Joel Brown showcase their versatility and ability to create pan-african musical magic. The single is a celebration of African creativity, bridging generations, genres, and fanbases, and is poised to become the definitive summer anthem of 2025.