Kenya: Abigail Chams Ushers in the New Year With Bold New Single 'Your Loss' and Visa Partnership| Out Now

11 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By King Bee Kiragu

East Africa's rising global star Abigail Chams launches her first release of the year with the fiery new single "Your Loss," arriving alongside a stunning official music video and a major VISA partnership announcement -- setting the tone for what promises to be her most powerful year yet.

Fresh off a historic BET nomination and the massive viral success of "Me Too", Abigail continues her ascent with a dancefloor anthem that champions confidence, independence and self-worth.

"Your Loss" is the ultimate bad girl anthem, blending fiery Dancehall grooves with a bold Afrobeats flair. Fun, flirty, and fiercely independent, the track tells the unapologetic story of a woman stepping back into her power after a breakup -- and not looking back.

With playful yet savage lines like "I just broke up with my ex / And I did it over text", Abigail flips the breakup narrative on its head. She's not crying over lost love, she's too busy being the centre of attention, surrounded by options, confidence, and rhythm. From her signature sultry vocals to the infectious "Eenie meenie miney mo" hook, this track radiates charisma and energy that's impossible to ignore.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Infused with Caribbean bounce and African rhythm, "Your Loss" is made for dance floors, girls' nights out, and anyone who's ever needed a reminder of their worth. It's a celebration of female empowerment, confidence, and knowing your value -- with a touch of cheeky rebellion.

"'Your Loss' is about choosing yourself, knowing your worth, and walking away without guilt," says Abigail Chams. "It's that moment when you realise you're too powerful to settle -- and instead of breaking down, you level up."

The release of "Your Loss" marks the beginning of an ambitious year for Abigail Chams as she continues to expand her global footprint following her BET recognition and the international breakout of "Me Too." The official music video delivers bold visuals and fashion-forward storytelling, while the newly announced VISA partnership further cements Abigail's growing influence as both a cultural and brand leader.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 120 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.