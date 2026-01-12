Kenya: Abigail Chams Ushers in the New Year With Bold New Single 'Your Loss' and Visa Partnership| Out Now

East Africa's rising global star Abigail Chams launches her first release of the year with the fiery new single "Your Loss," arriving alongside a stunning official music video and a major VISA partnership announcement -- setting the tone for what promises to be her most powerful year yet.

Fresh off a historic BET nomination and the massive viral success of "Me Too", Abigail continues her ascent with a dancefloor anthem that champions confidence, independence and self-worth.

"Your Loss" is the ultimate bad girl anthem, blending fiery Dancehall grooves with a bold Afrobeats flair. Fun, flirty, and fiercely independent, the track tells the unapologetic story of a woman stepping back into her power after a breakup -- and not looking back.

With playful yet savage lines like "I just broke up with my ex / And I did it over text", Abigail flips the breakup narrative on its head. She's not crying over lost love, she's too busy being the centre of attention, surrounded by options, confidence, and rhythm. From her signature sultry vocals to the infectious "Eenie meenie miney mo" hook, this track radiates charisma and energy that's impossible to ignore.

Infused with Caribbean bounce and African rhythm, "Your Loss" is made for dance floors, girls' nights out, and anyone who's ever needed a reminder of their worth. It's a celebration of female empowerment, confidence, and knowing your value -- with a touch of cheeky rebellion.

"'Your Loss' is about choosing yourself, knowing your worth, and walking away without guilt," says Abigail Chams. "It's that moment when you realise you're too powerful to settle -- and instead of breaking down, you level up."

The release of "Your Loss" marks the beginning of an ambitious year for Abigail Chams as she continues to expand her global footprint following her BET recognition and the international breakout of "Me Too." The official music video delivers bold visuals and fashion-forward storytelling, while the newly announced VISA partnership further cements Abigail's growing influence as both a cultural and brand leader.