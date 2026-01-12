Kenya: Nyeri Governor Reaffirms Total Loyalty to Ruto

11 January 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — The Governor of Nyeri Mutahi Kahiga on Sunday publicly reaffirmed his unwavering loyalty to President William Ruto, dismissing critics who have questioned his political allegiances.

Speaking at a church service attended by President Ruto and senior leaders in Nyeri, the Governor emphasized that he remains a committed member of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and urged others to focus on development rather than politics.

"I voted for President William Ruto, he is my President. I am still a full paid-up member of UDA," the Governor said.

"Let us differentiate between times of work and times of politics. For now, let us support the President as he delivers for our people."

The Governor, who has in the past been associated with Gachagua, underscored the importance of political loyalty ahead of the 2027 elections.

Using a vivid "WiFi" metaphor, the Governor urged public servants and leaders to align with one reliable network rather than jumping opportunistically between political signals.

"Just like a WiFi device, we must connect to one strong network. Do not keep switching signals," he said.

