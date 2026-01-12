Uganda: UPDF Reassures Ugandans of Security Ahead of Thursday's Polls

The Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) has reassured Ugandans of their safety and security as the country heads into Thursday's polls, emphasizing its constitutional mandate to protect national sovereignty and support civil authorities in maintaining peace during the electoral period.

Speaking during Spotlight Uganda hosted by NBS Television on Sunday under the theme, 'Building Trust between Security Agencies and Citizens during Elections,' the Acting Defence Public Information Officer, Col Chris Magezi, said security threats are not always external and may at times arise from within the country, necessitating UPDF involvement.

"Threats may not emanate externally only. When threats emanate internally, the UPDF is mandated to come and protect Uganda's sovereignty," Magezi said.

He noted that Uganda's democratic journey, while steadily progressing, has experienced recurring challenges, particularly during election periods, which have often been marked by heightened tension and threats to public order.

"We are a young democracy. Over the years, we have witnessed instances of threats to public order, peace and security. The election period has also been characterised by tension," he said.

Magezi stressed that the UPDF's presence during the electoral period is intended to reassure citizens and guarantee a secure environment in which Ugandans can freely exercise their democratic rights.

"It is therefore in order for us to come out and reassure every citizen that they will be safe," he said.

Beyond its security role, Magezi highlighted the UPDF's contribution to national development, saying the force is also mandated to be productive and support socio-economic transformation initiatives.

"The UPDF is required to be productive and contribute to development. That is why we have a very robust engineering brigade and the National Enterprise Corporation (NEC), not forgetting Operation Wealth Creation," he said.

As the country prepares for Thursday's general presidential and parliamentary elections, the UPDF said it remains committed to professionalism, discipline and close coordination with other security agencies to ensure peace, stability and the protection of lives and property nationwide.