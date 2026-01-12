Africa: The G20 Was Built to Stabilise the World's Economy - but It's Failed On Climate, Debt and Inequality

analysis

The Group of Twenty (G20) emerged from the financial turmoil that followed the collapse of the Thai currency in 1997, which rapidly spread financial instability from Thailand to the rest of Asia.

At that time, the finance ministers and central bank governors convened to forge a strategy to stabilise the global economy and prevent future crises. Their aim was to set up a forum to maintain global economic stability.

The G20 today is a voluntary international forum. It includes the advanced capitalist nations of the Group of Seven (G7) - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States - and the G7's allies in the European Union, as well as the emerging and developing economies of Argentina, Australia, Brazil, China, India, Indonesia, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Türkiye, and the African Union in 2025.

Read more: Global inequality is as urgent as climate change: the world needs a panel of experts to steer solutions

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

As a scholar who critiques capitalism's economic and social systems, I argue that the G20 has failed to recognise or address accelerated climate change, spiralling indebtedness, and profound inequality.

These are overlapping crises. They're happening at the same time and intensifying each other - in other words, a polycrisis.

The G20's failure to acknowledge the polycrisis and take action against it is especially risky now. Social tensions are rising and political systems are becoming more unstable. Economic development is being stymied, and the environmental situation continues to deteriorate. Meaningful global action is not just important now, but critically urgent for our futures.

Where the G20 went wrong in addressing global crises

The G20's shortcomings have their roots in its origins as a forum for finance ministers and central bankers. The aim was to safeguard the global capitalist financial system. In other words, the G20's core purpose was to bring governments together so that they could keep money moving freely around the world and prevent the collapse of capitalism.

It is not surprising that the G20's most decisive agreements since the 2008 global financial crisis have occurred when the capitalist system required rescuing.

Read more: Wealthy nations owe climate debt to Africa - funds that could help cities grow

A prime example is the coordinated response to the 2008 crisis. The US Federal Reserve led governments in buying up government and commercial bonds and assets as a way of injecting money into the economy.

This strategy had severe global repercussions. Central banks kept interest rates artificially low in order to make borrowing cheaper for ordinary people. But this only encouraged corporations to borrow what was then cheap money. They invested this in the stock market and in property, instead of building job-creating businesses.

This created "asset bubbles" that could burst at any time. Speculators wanted fast profits on their investments and flooded faster-growing developing countries and emerging markets. The rush of money into countries like South Africa pushed prices up faster, causing higher inflation. To control it, government cut back on public spending and raised interest rates. This made life harder for ordinary people.

Read more: Climate change is making Africa's debt burden worse - new debt contracts could help

In capitalist economies, capital can be deployed productively - building factories, expanding infrastructure, and creating jobs. Capital can also be deployed speculatively: using money to get into a cycle of making profit out of profit.

The G20's legacy so far has been to preserve capitalist financial systems over the cultivation of real and equitable development of the economy.

How the South African G20 presidency performed in 2025

South Africa, like many other countries, has become profoundly over-financialised. This simply means that the economy is increasingly dominated by speculators spending money on chasing profits, rather than investment in productive enterprises such as innovative factories and job creation.

The human cost of over-financialisation is devastating: nearly one-third of South Africans are officially unemployed (31.9%).

Read more: Africa's top climate change challenges: a fairer deal on phasing out fossil fuels and mobilising funds

This abysmal statistic only begins to reveal the true depth of the crisis. Statistics South Africa has introduced a new indicator that measures how many people in the country are unemployed, underemployed (not working full time), and discouraged from job-hunting. In the third quarter of 2025, this group numbered 44.9% of the population.

This means that just under half of the country's working-age population is being left behind, their potential untapped. They're a stark testament to an economy failing to generate sufficient and meaningful work.

What needs to happen next

I argue that the G20 has done exactly what it was created to do: help protect and stabilise a capitalist system that is naturally prone to crises.

But today, in a world facing overlapping crises - from widespread state capture to the threat of ecological collapse - the G20's statements are talk that lacks real, transformative action.

There is no way in which climate change and its impact can be wished away. It has to be dealt with urgently.

Read more: African countries shouldn't have to borrow money to fix climate damage they never caused - economist

Today, political economists and scientists are working on ways to adapt society and the environment to extreme weather. Part of this is ending the fossil fuel pollution that keeps heating up the earth, and instead moving to green energy. The other part is spending money on climate adaptation. Yet, African countries cannot transition away from fossil fuels and towards adaptation while trapped in debt.

A number of steps need to be taken:

African countries are spending more on debt repayment than they are on basic services, health, education and security. That's not right, morally and ethically, and must stop. Wealthy countries must deliver the development aid they promised instead of driving global south countries further into debt through climate loans.

The US is the G20 president in 2026. The Trump presidency no longer accepts South Africa as a member. South Africa should instead work with the countries and collective associations that truly want to work with it. It should develop a community of nations with an ethos of empathy. South Africa should also rally working class communities in the global north to join it. Those communities have far more in common with the people of the global south than they do with global north billionaires and emerging trillionaires.

Private credit rating agencies often judge poorer countries unfairly and make it more difficult for them to borrow money. The influence of these agencies must be ended.

Development finance must be channelled to climate adaptation projects in the global south.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Debt Governance Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Read more: Colonialism and climate risk are connected: evidence from Ghana and Senegal

The African Union and other African forums must replace outdated global structures where countries like the US dominate the rest of the world.

The African Union represents the most excluded countries in the world. Its members must work together to ensure that the continent always has one global position on the most important economic issues of today: climate finance, debt justice, and development aid.

Rasigan Maharajh, Chief Director: Tshwane University of Technology - Institute for Economic Research on Innovation; Node Head: DST/NRF SciSTIP CoE; and Professor Extraordinary: Stellenbosch University - Centre for Research on Evaluation, Science and Technology., Tshwane University of Technology