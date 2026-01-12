Tanzania: Dar Exports to South Africa Surge

Dar es Salaam — TANZANIA'S gold exports to South Africa have increased significantly over the past five years, boosting trade between the two Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states to approximately 5.7tri/-.

A latest report by the Tanzania Trade Development Authority (TanTrade) indicates that trade between Tanzania and South Africa favoured Dar es Salaam throughout the 2020- 2024 period, with gold accounting for the lion's share of exports.

The report, which highlights bilateral trade trends, shows that Tanzania's exports to South Africa nearly doubled from an average of 1,145 million US dollars (approximately 2.82tri/-) in 2020 to 2,293 million US dollars (equivalent to 5.7tri/-) in 2024 an increase of about 2.84tri/-.

Of the total exports, gold played a significant role in boosting Dar es Salaam's shipments to Johannesburg, with its sales rising from 1,075 million US dollars (approximately 2.66tri/-) in 2023 to 2,226 million US dollars (around 5.5tri/-) in 2024.

Apart from the precious metal, the report lists other major exports from Tanzania to South Africa as tobacco, coffee, T-shirt singlets and other cotton vests, ceramic flags and paving materials, oilcake and other solid residues, tea, avocados and cashew nuts.

With growing trade between the two countries, the dossier made available to the Daily News shows that Tanzania's imports from South Africa increased from 344 million US dollars in 2020 to 531 million US dollars in 2024.

During the period, Tanzania imported vehicles, building materials (iron and steel), beverages (spirits and vinegar), electrical machinery, plastics and related articles, as well as paper and paperboard.

Other imported goods included essential oils, chemical products, fruits, medical equipment (optical, photographic and cinematographic instruments), sugars and sugar confectionery.

Despite the positive trade growth trend, Tanzania's High Commissioner to South Africa, Botswana and Lesotho, Ambassador James Bwana, told the Daily News that his office had taken several initiatives aimed at strengthening economic ties, promoting trade and investment and fostering bilateral relations within its areas of accreditation.

"Between 2024 and 2025, the High Commission took deliberate measures to prioritise the Union's interests by negotiating specific platforms of cooperation between entities in the area of accreditation and their counterparts in Zanzibar," said the Commissioner.

He noted that these efforts led to the enhanced branding of Zanzibar as a tourist destination in 2025 and culminated into the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding and Cooperation between the Zanzibar Bureau of Standards (ZBS) and the South African Bureau of Standards in March 2025.

To boost intra-regional tourism between Tanzania and South Africa, Botswana, Lesotho and other Southern African countries, the High Commission in 2024 successfully negotiated with the South African Civil Aviation Authority and facilitated Air Tanzania Company Limited (ATCL) to obtain a Flying Operation Permit (FOP).

"This has facilitated the movement of goods and services between the United Republic of Tanzania and South Africa, as well as other Southern African countries," he said.

Elaborating, the diplomat noted that since November 29, 2024, when Air Tanzania resumed flights to South Africa, up to December 2025, ATCL had transported approximately 26,268 passengers and airlifted 202,707.31 tonnes of cargo.

According to the High Commissioner, the relaunch of ATCL's direct flights between Dar es Salaam, Zanzibar and Johannesburg and another direct flights from Dar es Salaam - Cape Town - Dar es Salaam via Victoria Falls, have all together improved tourists and business access to the United Republic of Tanzania, enhanced regional connectivity, boosted investment flows between the two countries and supported Air Tanzania's market expansion in Southern Africa.

The initiative, the Envoy explained, also opened opportunities for code-sharing and cargo services, increased arrivals of South African leisure and business travellers to Tanzania, particularly Zanzibar and positioned Tanzania as a more competitive and accessible travel hub within the SADC region.

Looking forward, the envoy further informed that trade between Tanzania and SA, Botswana and Lesotho will take a rapid growth in 2026 as both countries are envisaged to complete the signing of more Memorandum of Understandings during the first quarter of 2026.

He noted that the move will consequently multiply the market access of agricultural products, boost economic cooperation in investment engagements and scale up intra-tourism