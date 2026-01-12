Kenya: 'Fool's Errand' - Millie Odhiambo Dismisses Eliud Owalo's Presidential Bid

Nairobi — House Minority Whip Millie Odhiambo has dismissed former Cabinet Secretary Eliud Owalo's declaration to run for the presidency in 2027, calling the move a "fool's errand" unlikely to yield meaningful political results.

Owalo, who resigned on Sunday from his role as President William Ruto's Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of Delivery and Government Efficiency, cited his intention to contest the country's top office as the reason for stepping down.

He said his quest made his continued stay in the role untannable.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Following my declaration earlier today that I intend to run for Presidency of the Republic of Kenya in the year 2027, my position as the Deputy Chief of Staff, Delivery and Government Efficiency is no longer tenable. I have therefore resigned from the position with immediate effect."

Speaking on the announcement, Odhiambo said Owalo's move only made sense under limited circumstances.

"If he does not contest under the United Democratic Alliance (UDA), he risks becoming a kingpin of a smaller party that will fight against ODM, which is a steep uphill battle," she said.

She added that Owalo's bid might alternatively serve as a stepping stone to local political positions, such as the gubernatorial seat in Siaya or the parliamentary seat in Rarieda.

"Outside of these scenarios, the presidential bid is largely symbolic -- hot air, a wild goose chase, and frankly, a fool's errand," Odhiambo added.

Owalo's political career spans technocratic and administrative roles, including his tenure as Cabinet Secretary for Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, where he oversaw ICT policy reforms and government digitisation initiatives.

As Deputy Chief of Staff, he tracked government programme delivery and improved inter-agency coordination.

While Owalo has yet to announce his party affiliation, coalition alignment, or campaign platform, his early declaration signals the beginning of realignments within the country's political landscape ahead of the 2027 General Election.