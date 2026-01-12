Ethiopia Intensifies Investment in Water Infrastructure to Bolster Development

12 January 2026
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia is significantly scaling up its investment in water infrastructure to ensure reliable access for households, industry, and the agricultural sector.

In a statement shared on its official social media account, the Office of the Prime Minister highlighted the nation's comprehensive approach to water resource management.

The office noted that current initiatives are designed to bridge the gap in water accessibility while fostering long-term economic resilience and food security.

"Ethiopia is actively investing in water infrastructure to improve access to safe and reliable water for households, agriculture, and industry," the Office of the Prime Minister stated.

The ongoing efforts encompass a wide array of projects, including the expansion of piped water systems and the rehabilitation of existing dams and reservoirs.

These infrastructure developments are closely tied to the national development agenda, with a particular focus on enhancing irrigation and water storage capabilities to support farming and food security.

Beyond economic utility, the initiatives aim to transform public health outcomes. The office emphasized that these efforts focus on improving sanitation, reducing the prevalence of waterborne diseases, and strengthening the nation's resilience against the recurring challenges of droughts and climate change.

"By prioritising sustainable water management and equitable access, Ethiopia is ensuring communities have the resources they need for health, livelihoods, and economic growth, while building a foundation for long-term development," the Office of the Prime Minister added.

By integrating sustainable management practices, the government seeks to create an equitable distribution of water resources, ensuring that the foundation for Ethiopia's future growth remains secure and inclusive for all citizens.

