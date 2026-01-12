Rwanda: Late-Night Concerts Spark Debate Over Child Performers

Social media users are raising concerns about children performing at late-night concerts and adult-focused entertainment venues, questioning whether such settings are appropriate for young performers in the creative industry.

The debate gained momentum after a high-profile concert held on January 3 at BK Arena, where thousands of fans attended a high-energy show headlined by Jamaican dancehall stars Mavado and Shenseea. The concert started around 7:00 p.m. and ran into the early hours, ending close to 2:00 a.m.

One of the night's most talked-about moments came during Shenseea's performance, which began at around 11:00 p.m. She was joined on stage by her dancers and children from the Sherrie Silver Foundation.

The collaboration drew loud cheers from the packed Arena, with many praising its emotional impact and artistic expression. However, it also sparked criticism, particularly over the presence of children on stage so late at night and within what some described as an adult-centric environment.

Following the concert, several users took to X to express discomfort, arguing that late-night performances expose children to environments that may not support their wellbeing.

Others pointed to the contrast between the child performers and adult dancers wearing revealing outfits, saying the setting blurred important boundaries.

"Someone needs to advise Sherrie Silver about bringing these little boys out to perform at night. Very unnecessary, plus dancing alongside Shenseea, nope," one user wrote.

The Sherrie Silver Foundation, which works with children ranging from toddlers to teenagers, is widely recognised for offering structured dance education centred on discipline, mentorship, and personal development.

It tailors training and care to individual children's needs. Still, the criticism reflects growing public concern over where and how such performances should take place.

Drawing on more than a decade of experience working with children in group and ministry settings, Monica Umwari advises against involving minors in late-night concerts and adult-oriented entertainment spaces, warning that such exposure can negatively affect children's psychological wellbeing and development.

"Children should not be performing at night or exposed to adult settings with drinking or content they cannot process. They cannot consent to such situations, and normalising night performances is harmful," she said.

Umwari stressed that even with parental consent, organisers and guardians must prioritise a child's best interests. "Anyone working with children must think like a parent. Talent should be nurtured in age-appropriate spaces that protect and build children, not push them into adult worlds too early," she added.

She also stressed the need for structure, rest, and guidance, noting that children should not be treated like adults or subjected to demanding schedules at the expense of their wellbeing.

Mutesi Gasana, founder of Arise Education, called for a balanced approach to children's participation in the creative industry, arguing that nurturing talent must go hand in hand with safeguarding children's rights and development.

While cautioning against exposing minors to adult-dominated environments, Gasana said children should not be denied opportunities to express their creativity. Instead, she advocated for well-regulated, age-appropriate platforms that protect children's psychological wellbeing while allowing their talents to flourish.

She emphasised parental guidance, informed consent, and proper preparation, noting that children are shaped by their surroundings and can be adversely affected by unmanaged exposure to adult spaces. Creativity and protection, she said, are not mutually exclusive.

Evariste Murwanashyaka, Programs Manager and National Child Rights Monitor at CLADHO, pointed to Rwanda's legal and policy framework on child protection, warning that involving children in income-generating or adult-oriented performances poses serious legal and safeguarding risks.

"Supporting a child's talent is different from safeguarding a child," he said. "Organisations must comply with strict child protection standards, including limits on performance hours and the environments children are exposed to. Night-time performances in adult settings are not allowed."

Murwanashyaka added that child protection requires enforceable safeguards. "Any event involving children must have clear policies aligned with national standards, covering performance hours, dress codes, supervision, and surrounding content. Without these measures, children are exposed to harm, intentional or not."

Best practices

Marcel Sibomana, Director of Program Development and Quality at Save the Children Rwanda, stressed that children's rights and wellbeing must come first in any performance setting.

Organisers, he said, are responsible for ensuring activities are safe, age-appropriate, and non-exploitative, guided by thorough safeguarding risk assessments that consider timing, venues, and environments.

"Events should respect children's health, rest, education, and routines, with safe supervision and meaningful parental involvement guiding every decision," Sibomana said.

He noted that safeguarding measures should include informed parental consent, safe transport, supervision, rest breaks, nourishment, medical care, psychosocial support, and clear reporting mechanisms.

Adults working with children must be trained in safeguarding and know how to prevent and respond to harm.

Sibomana emphasised that children should not perform in late-night or adult-oriented concerts, where inappropriate content, unsafe hours, and limited safeguards increase the risk of harm.

Best practice in the creative industry, he said, requires strong safeguarding policies, trained personnel, regular risk assessments, and mechanisms that allow children to voice concerns or withdraw if they feel uncomfortable.

The New Times contacted Sherrie Silver, founder of the Sherrie Silver Foundation, seeking comment on the safeguards in place to support child performers, but had not received a response by the time of publication.