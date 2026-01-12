Rwanda: Zaria Court Kigali Now Open As Part of Tapestry Collection By Hilton

Kigali — Kigali's urban lifestyle hotel where Champions thrive, enters new chapter withglobal hospitality brand

- Zaria Court Kigali is now officially open as part of Tapestry Collection by Hilton, marking a transformative milestone for Rwanda's first urban lifestyle hotel and reinforcing the nation's expanding presence in the global hospitality landscape. This new chapter brings together Zaria Court Kigali's distinctive identity, rooted in authentic African excellence and vibrant local culture, with Hilton's world-class standards, global reach, and the Hilton Honors loyalty program.

Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a global portfolio of independent hotels, each with an original, vibrant personality. Every hotel's unique story comes to life through elevated design and food and beverage inspired by the locale, offering guests authentic experiences across an array of destinations worth exploring.

Located in the heart of Kigali Sports City, steps from the 10,000-seat BK Arena and the iconic 45,000-seat Amahoro Stadium, Zaria Court Kigali has redefined hospitality in one of East Africa's most dynamic capitals. Now part of Tapestry Collection by Hilton, the 80-room property enters an exciting new era, offering guests an elevated experience that blends the spirit of modern Africa with the consistency and service excellence of a globally recognized brand.

A new chapter for Zaria Court Kigali

Guests at Zaria Court Kigali can enjoy the hotel's bold contemporary design, Rwandan craftsmanship, and the comfort of Hilton's trusted brand experience including Digital Key and direct booking perks.

"This is a defining moment for Zaria Court Kigali," says Masai Ujiri, the Founder of Zaria Group whose vision of African excellence inspired the hotel's creation. "Just as the hotel's story began in Zaria, Nigeria, on basketball courts where dreams took flight, today marks another chapter in that journey. We're proving that African hospitality can lead on the world stage, maintaining our authentic identity while embracing global standards that allow us to serve our guests even better."

Zaria Court Kigali, Tapestry Collection by Hilton is poised to welcome a broad international audience, from business travelers and sports teams to cultural innovators and leisure guests, while preserving the warm, community-driven atmosphere that defines the property. Guests can now earn and redeem Hilton Honors points while enjoying the hotel's signature lifestyle offerings - from the rooftop lounge with beautiful views of Kigali Sports City to the Sports Bar featuring 19 large screens and bold African-inspired cuisine.

Elevating the guest experience

As a Tapestry Collection by Hilton hotel, Zaria Court Kigali integrates Hilton's service culture and operational excellence across every touchpoint - from personalized prearrival communications to thoughtful in room amenities designed for comfort and convenience.

The hotel features unique spaces including a heated pool overlooking the multipurpose court, a sophisticated lobby bar, a globally inspired all-day dining restaurant, and a rooftop lounge - perfect for elevated evenings.

Guy Hutchinson, President, Middle East & Africa, Hilton, said, "We are excited to open our first hotel in Rwanda, Zaria Court Kigali, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, which will join Hilton's growing portfolio in Africa as we plan to nearly triple our presence across the continent in the coming years. Tapestry Collection by Hilton celebrates independent hotels with distinct personalities and strong local connections, and Zaria Court Kigali embodies this perfectly; it's deeply rooted in Rwandan culture and the energy of Kigali Sports City, while offering the kind of contemporary, lifestyle-focused experience that today's travelers seek."

A destination, not just accommodation

Zaria Court Kigali's location within a mixed-use sports and entertainment development reinforces its role as a cultural and social hub. The property seamlessly integrates with retail spaces, event facilities, and recreational amenities including a community basketball court and five-a-side football pitch. Guests don't simply stay at Zaria Court Kigali; they step into the vibrant rhythm of Kigali's most dynamic district.

The hotel's meeting and event spaces offer modern projection systems and theatre-style seating for up to 60 guests, with adjacent areas that can accommodate cocktail receptions for 120 people. Whether hosting corporate seminars, intimate gatherings, or celebrating after a concert or game, the spaces embody the property's philosophy: creating spaces where meaningful connections flourish.

Every element of the property celebrates African innovation and community, be it the locally-crafted artwork adorning the walls or eco-friendly design principles that earned EDGE certification. The hotel features vibrant, locally-inspired interiors showcasing Rwandan craftsmanship and contemporary African art, creating an authentic cultural experience that celebrates the continent's creative spirit while meeting international standards of comfort and quality.

Zaria Court Kigali, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, offers guests seeking authentic experiences and genuine connections, a memorable, locally-inspired stay. The hotel's diverse venues create destinations within the destination: the Sports Bar offers an unmatched viewing experience with international football, rugby, F1, and basketball; MANSELA's All-Day Dining restaurant serves energizing international breakfast buffets alongside vibrant fusion cuisine for lunch and dinner; ANUVO lobby bar provides an intimate spot for coffee breaks and casual meetings; SOLIA pool bar blends relaxation with entertainment, overlooking the multipurpose court where guests might catch a live game while swimming; and The JARO rooftop lounge delivers sophisticated ambiance with crafted cocktails and breathtaking panoramic views.

partnership vision: global strength meets local ownership

"We're not changing who we are, but rather becoming more of who we've always been," emphasizes Walid Choubana, Zaria Court Kigali's General Manager. "This partnership gives us the platform to showcase authentic African hospitality on a global stage. Our guests will experience the same vibrant energy and warm welcome, the same commitment to celebrating Rwandan culture, now with the added confidence that comes from being part of a trusted international brand."

Future plans include rotating art installations featuring local artisans, curated cultural programming, and expanded partnerships with Rwandan entrepreneurs through the hotel's retail concepts. The vision remains consistent: creating spaces that inspire the next generation of African leaders while offering world-class hospitality.

Significance for Rwanda's Hospitality landscape

The partnership reflects growing international confidence in Rwanda as a premier destination for business, leisure, sports, and lifestyle travel. As one of Africa's safest countries as per the Global Peace Index 2024 and the first on the continent in Business Readiness according to World Bank's B-READY 2025 Report, Rwanda has positioned itself at the forefront of the continent's transformation. Zaria Court Kigali's integration into Hilton's globally respected portfolio strengthens Kigali's hospitality offering and supports the nation's broader tourism and investment narrative by reinforcing international traveler confidence.

With 70% of Rwanda's population under 30 and the country experiencing unprecedented investment in sports and entertainment infrastructure, including over $260 million in public and private funding transforming Kigali Sports City, the timing couldn't be more significant. The hotel sits at the epicenter of Africa's emerging sports tourism boom, hosting international teams, artists, executives, and fans attending major events at adjacent world-class venues.

Closing 2025 with momentum

Zaria Court Kigali now offers guests access to Hilton Honors - Hilton's award-winning loyalty program with over 235 million members and a portfolio of 9,000 hotels across 25 world-class brands - delivering a richer, more rewarding travel experience.

For travelers seeking experiences that celebrate Africa's energy, creativity, and forward momentum, Zaria Court Kigali offers a gateway to contemporary Kigali. For Hilton Honors members exploring new destinations, the property presents an opportunity to discover Rwanda's remarkable hospitality through a distinctive, lifestyle-focused lens. And for Rwanda, this partnership reinforces the nation's position as a leader in African tourism and hospitality innovation.

About Zaria Court Kigali, Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Zaria Court Kigali is Kigali's first urban lifestyle hotel, located in the heart of Rwanda's Sports City and premier sports and entertainment district. The 80-room property features vibrant, locally-inspired interiors, multiple food and beverage outlets, meeting and event spaces, and a heated pool. Inspired by the vision of Masai Ujiri and rooted in authentic African excellence, the hotel celebrates the continent's creative spirit while delivering world-class hospitality. Now part of Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Zaria Court Kigali offers guests access to Hilton Honors benefits while maintaining its distinctive character and community-driven approach.

About Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tapestry Collection by Hilton is a portfolio of more than 180 independent hotels each with an original, vibrant personality, encouraging guests to enjoy off-the-beaten-path experiences in destinations worth exploring. While each property has a unique story to share that comes to life through uplifting design and unique food & beverage, every Tapestry Collection property is united by the reliability that comes with the Hilton name, in addition to the benefits of the award-winning Hilton Honors program. Experience Tapestry Collection by Hilton by booking at tapestrycollectionbyhilton.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about Tapestry Collection by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/tapestry, and follow the brand on Facebook, Instagram and X.

Media Contact:

Chiquita Mugabo

Marketing Manager

Zaria Court Hotel

Email: marketing@zariacourt.com

Phone: 250 784 212 637