Rwanda: Open Skies With Oman Is Just a Beginning, the Business Community Must Get to Work

The announcement that Oman Air will start direct flights to Kigali is another welcome boost to Rwanda's steadily expanding global connectivity. It reinforces the country's long held ambition to position itself as an open, accessible and competitive gateway to the region and beyond.

For Rwanda, air links have never been about convenience alone. They are a deliberate economic tool. Every new route opens doors to trade, investment, tourism and knowledge exchange. A direct connection with Muscat places Rwanda closer to the Middle East and Asia, regions that continue to play an increasingly important role in global commerce.

It also reflects growing confidence in Kigali as a viable destination for both business and leisure travel.

However, while such milestones are rightly credited to government diplomacy and strategic engagement, their true value will only be realised if the private sector rises to the occasion. Too often, new routes are celebrated with enthusiasm at launch, only for the excitement to fade without translating into meaningful commercial activity.

Rwandan businesses must therefore treat this development as a call to action. Oman presents opportunities in logistics, tourism, energy, construction, agribusiness and finance, among others. These are sectors where partnerships, joint ventures and market access can be mutually beneficial.

It is not enough to wait for Omani investors or traders to come knocking. Local enterprises must proactively study the Omani market, understand its demand, and deliberately position themselves for collaboration.

This means investing in market intelligence, participating in business forums, building relationships and aligning products and services to international standards. The same applies to exporters, conference organisers and service providers who stand to benefit from easier access and reduced travel barriers.

Government can open doors, but it cannot walk through them on behalf of the private sector. If businesses remain passive, even the most strategic air links will be reduced to underutilised infrastructure. Connectivity without enterprise is a missed opportunity.

The arrival of Oman Air should therefore be seen not as an end in itself, but as an enabler. Rwanda has done its part by creating an environment that attracts airlines and international partners.

The responsibility now lies with the business community to ensure this new connection translates into tangible economic gains. Otherwise, yet another opportunity to open Rwanda to new markets will quietly pass us by.