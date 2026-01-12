Rwanda: Six Homegrown Talents Lighting Up Rwanda Premier League

As the Rwanda Premier League enters a crucial stage, a new generation of homegrown footballers is beginning to shine, offering a glimpse into a promising future for Rwandan football.

Young players across several clubs have delivered eye-catching performances in the first phase of the season, playing decisive roles for their teams and earning recognition from fans and pundits alike.

Kiyovu Sports in particular have benefited from the rise of youthful talent, with Darcy Mutunzi and Crespo Tegre Tabu breaking through from the club's youth ranks, alongside 18-year-old loanees René Uwineza and David Niyo. Their combined impact has helped Kiyovu climb to fifth place on the league table with 27 points.

Other standout youngsters include Etincelles FC teenager Djabilu Ishimwe and Rayon Sports prospect Paul Jesus Sindi, both of whom have shown maturity beyond their years.

Times Sport highlights six young Rwandan talents making waves in the Rwanda Premier League and showing signs of a bright future.

René Uwineza (Kiyovu Sports) - 18

Uwineza is undoubtedly one of Rwanda's most exciting young prospects this season. The 18-year-old winger has established himself among the league's standout wide players, impressing with pace, confidence, and attacking intent.

He scored his first Rwanda Premier League goal in November as Kiyovu edged Gorilla FC 1-0, a moment that marked his arrival at senior level.

David Niyo (Kiyovu Sports, on loan) - 18

Born in 2007, Niyo is widely regarded as one of Rwanda's hottest emerging talents. Currently on loan at Kiyovu Sports, he made his professional debut in the Rwanda Premier League at the start of the 2024/25 season in search of regular playing time.

He first caught widespread attention after scoring in a 4-1 win over Gicumbi FC and further enhanced his reputation by featuring prominently in the 3-0 victory over AS Kigali on November 2.

Darcy Mutunzi (Kiyovu Sports) - 20

Born in 2005, Mutunzi has been one of the league's standout young performers this season. His consistency and goal contributions have made him a key figure in Kiyovu's attack.

He scored in a 1-1 draw against Al Hilal and was also on target in Kiyovu's 4-1 victory over Gicumbi FC. His performance in that match earned him the Rwanda Premier League Man of the Match award.

Crespo Tegre Tabu (Kiyovu Sports) - 18

Tabu, the son of late Amavubi legend Patrick Mutesa Mafisango, is an attacking midfielder who has risen through the Kiyovu Sports youth system.

The highly rated 18-year-old is set to join Paris Saint-Germain's football academy and was recently selected for Rwanda's U20 national team ahead of the CECAFA U20 qualifiers scheduled for February.

Paul Jesus Sindi (Rayon Sports) - 19

Rayon Sports youngster Paul Jesus Sindi has made a strong impression whenever called upon, notably scoring the second goal in his side's 2-0 win over AS Muhanga.

Sindi developed his game at the Tsindabatsinde Football Academy before joining Rayon Sports in June last year. His breakthrough came during the previous U20 league season, where he finished as the top scorer.

In 2025, Young Africans SC president Hersi Ally Said publicly praised Sindi after the forward impressed in a friendly match against the Tanzanian champions, expressing interest in seeing him again in the future.

Djabilu Ishimwe (Etincelles FC) - 17

At just 17 years old, Djabilu Ishimwe has already earned his place in Etincelles FC's senior squad through consistent performances and composure beyond his age.

Capable of playing as either a midfielder or forward, Ishimwe announced himself on the big stage by scoring against both Rayon Sports and APR FC in 1-1 and 2-2 draws, respectively. He was also named Man of the Match in Etincelles' clash against Rutsiro FC.