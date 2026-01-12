Kenya: Nacada Busts Major Counterfeit Alcohol Den in Kenol Residence, Seizes Poison-Brewing Kit

Nairobi — The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) has smashed a sophisticated and deadly counterfeiting hub operating from an unsuspecting residential house in Kagaa sublocation, Kenol, Murang'a County.

The operation unearthed a chilling assembly line for death, revealing the scale of deception threatening public health.

Operatives discovered large quantities of suspected industrial ethanol--a toxic substance unfit for human consumption--alongside food colouring used to mimic genuine products.

The raid also yielded a full counterfeiting toolkit: paraphernalia for labelling and sealing, thousands of empty differently branded 250ml bottles and plastic caps, fake Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) stamps intended to simulate tax compliance, and over 200 cartons of the finished counterfeit alcohol, packaged and ready to flood the market.

Attributing the discovery to precise intelligence, NACADA Chief Executive Officer Dr. Anthony Omerikwa expressed grave concern, framing it within the national crackdown.

"This is not a business; it is attempted murder. In the wake of the President's sustained and unequivocal war against drug abuse, this discovery underscores the lethal, sophisticated enemy we face in our communities," he stated.

Dr. Omerikwa confirmed that immediate forfeiture processes for the seized items have been initiated, with broader asset recovery investigations underway.

He then issued a scorching warning to the criminal networks: "To the manufacturers of this poison, these merchants of death, your time is up. NACADA is coming for you. We are moving with speed to cancel licenses and prosecute every person involved in this chain, from the financiers to the distributors. Let it be known that asset forfeiture will follow prosecution--you will lose both your freedom and your ill-gotten wealth. Legitimate manufacturers found culpable of aiding or turning a blind eye to such schemes will not be spared this same process."

The raid sent shockwaves through the quiet neighbourhood. Residents described the premise's occupant as a "normal, quiet neighbour," though they retrospectively noted the anomaly of frequent vehicles heard driving in and out under the cover of night.

"We thought it was maybe a taxi business. To learn it was a factory of poison is terrifying," shared one local elder. The community has unanimously lauded NACADA's decisive raid, with many vowing to be more vigilant and report suspicious activities.

This significant bust in Murang'a is part of a intensified national offensive. It comes hot on the heels of a major NACADA operation over the weekend in Machakos County, where counterfeit alcohol with a street value of Ksh 13 million was intercepted.

Together, these successes signal a relentless, coordinated crackdown. The Authority urges continued public partnership, affirming that no stone will be left unturned in the mission to safeguard Kenyan families from these predatory counterfeiters.