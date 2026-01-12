Rwanda: Major Penalties in New Traffic Bill, Related Offences

The lower chamber of Parliament on January 5 passed a new road traffic bill introducing changes to Rwanda's road safety framework, including revised penalties for drivers, vehicle owners, and public transport operators.

ALSO READ: Mixed reactions from motorists over new road traffic bill

Pending presidential assent and publication in the Official Gazette, The New Times examines five major sanctions introduced under the new legislation and contrasts them with previous provisions.

ALSO READ: Eleven things you need to know about new road traffic bill

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

1. Alcohol and driving offences

Previously, drivers with blood alcohol levels above 0.80 grams per litre faced jail terms of seven days to six months, fines of up to Rwf20,000, or both, while refusal to submit to testing carried identical penalties.

ALSO READ: How new road traffic bill may change driver behaviour

The new traffic bill maintains the same legal limits but introduces stiffer sanctions for drivers of public transport vehicles, school buses, staff vehicles, tourist vehicles, heavy lorries, and other commercially used vehicles. Drivers whose blood alcohol levels are at least double the legal limit, as well as repeat offenders within a year, will automatically face the maximum penalties prescribed by law: a fine ranging from Rwf100,000 to Rwf500,000, imprisonment of up to 15 days, or either of the two.

"We fully support stricter rules on alcohol and traffic safety. It's about protecting passengers and reducing accidents. At the same time, drivers need proper education on the new limits and penalties, because before people fully understand the rules, many may lose points and face penalties out of unawareness," said Alice Uwimana, a driver in Kigali.

"I have lost friends to road accidents caused by reckless driving and alcohol. Knowing there are now tougher penalties gives me hope that roads will be safer for everyone. Drivers should familiarise themselves with the updated law, adhere strictly to road rules, and prioritise safety to avoid harsher penalties and contribute to safer roads nationwide," said Samuel Bizimana, a Huye resident.

2. Administrative sanctions and demerit points

The previous law focused largely on fines and imprisonment for specific offences, with limited administrative oversight. In contrast, the new legislation introduces a demerit point system to track traffic violations, alongside administrative penalties for minor offences.

Under the new bill, drivers whose licences are suspended or revoked are prohibited from driving in Rwanda, even if they hold foreign licences. A suspended licence may be reinstated after the suspension period, while revocation requires a court decision following a request from the road safety authority.

"I understand why the penalties are being increased, especially for public transport vehicles. It makes sense because we carry lives every day. But the fines are high, and I hope there's awareness and support so we don't get unfairly penalised," said Jean Claude Hakorimana, a taxi driver based in Nyagatare.

3. Suspension of driving license

Under the new bill, a driver whose licence is suspended or revoked is prohibited from driving in Rwanda, even if they hold a driving licence issued by a foreign country.

If the suspension period expires, the driving licence may be reinstated. Revocation of a driving licence is ordered by a competent court upon request by the authority in charge of road safety. A ministerial order will set out the procedures governing such requests.

ALSO READ: How could new bill end issues in vehicle ownership transfers?

4. Timely payment of fines

Previously, fines could be enforced without a clearly defined deadline for payment. The new bill establishes a 30-day payment window for administrative fines.

Failure to pay within this period results in a 30 per cent surcharge, with continued non-payment potentially leading to vehicle seizure and impoundment.

5. Strengthened coordination and oversight

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To improve national road safety, the bill establishes a National Consultative Road Safety Committee chaired by the minister in charge of transport.

The committee will also include representatives from key institutions such as the Ministry of Interior, the road infrastructure authority, the City of Kigali, and the Ministry of Health.

Experts may be invited to advise on road safety measures.

6. Refusing to stop for traffic police checks

Under the previous law, failure to comply with police orders attracted fines or imprisonment but lacked explicit provisions for repeat or high-risk offenders. The new bill introduces heavier fines and potential jail terms for drivers who refuse to stop when instructed by traffic police, reinforcing enforcement and accountability.

"Rwanda's new traffic bill is a step in the right direction. By increasing penalties for high-risk drivers and repeat offenders, the law sends a strong message that road safety is non-negotiable," said Eric Niyonsaba, a youth road safety advocate in Kigali.